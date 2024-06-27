Below Deck Med Season 9 hasn’t even had a handful of episodes hit Bravo airwaves yet.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from trying to find who will get fired this season.

After all, Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford has gotten more than one lecture from Captain Sandy Yawn, which is never a good thing.

Jono isn’t the only one headed for trouble, either.

Bosun Iain Maclean doesn’t know it yet, but his team has zero faith in him as a leader, especially after the beach picnic disaster.

Those are the two at the top of the list, but is it one of them that gets a plane ticket home first?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Who gets fired on Below Deck Med Season 9?

One eagle-eyed Below Deck Med fan spotted something in the trailer that has led us to believe that it’s not the chef or the bosun who goes home. The fan shared a picture from the crew watching Captain Sandy propose to her now wife, Leah Shaffer, on Reddit.

Well, Jono and Iain can both be seen in the picture along with Chief Stew Aesha Scott and Deckhand Gael Cameron. There’s also a new stew in the shot.

Yes, it seems that either Elena “Ellie” Dubaich or Bri Muller don’t last the entire season. We know that Bri and Ellie are headed for choppy waters thanks to Joe Bradley, putting the interior crew in shambles.

Bri certainly seems like she would be the one to go, considering how she has struggled with laundry and cabins. Then again, it’s Below Deck Med, and anything is possible, such as the interior finally getting the much-needed fourth stew.

That’s right. Maybe the new stew isn’t a replacement but, finally, the missing crew member the interior deserves.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jono spoke out after his recent charter screw-ups and hinted he isn’t going anywhere.

Who do you think will get fired on Below Deck Med Season 9?

