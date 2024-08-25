Who are the worst Below Deck charter guests in franchise history?

Below Deck Med just featured two of the rudest charter guests in the history of the hit-yachting franchise.

Mahisha Dellinger and Neysla Paltsev were dragged for their actions on Below Deck Med Season 9.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mahisha set the record straight on what really happened during filming.

Meanwhile, Neylsa apologized for her actions on the show but also threw some shade at the editing.

While Below Deck Med fans thought they were the worst, Neylsa and Mahisha are far from the worst guests ever to be on the show.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at all the horrible guests ever in the Below Deck series.

Below Deck

Jill Zarin appeared on Below Deck Season 11 and earned serious backlash for her entitled behavior and for suggesting the crew have a bell she could ring whenever she needed something.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum wasn’t even the primary guest on the charter but certainly acted like she ran things.

Below Deck Season 8 guest Delores Flora will forever be remembered as the drunk who disobeyed Captain Lee Rosbach’s orders and got kicked off the charter.

It all happened because of her drunken late-night swim, which she did again after she was forced to leave the yacht.

Timothy Sykes was on Below Deck Season 2, showing off his wealth by flying a helicopter to the dock, wearing shirts with his name on them, and just being a jerk.

He even announced that he deducted $5,000 from the tip he was going to give because he had issues with Chef Ben Robinson’s food.

Below Deck Season 6, Kari Klein was demeaned the worst for her comments on chicken. Kari called out another guest for ordering chicken, claiming, “Chicken is what poor people eat.”

Chelsea Enright appeared on Below Deck Season 9 with her jaw wired shut. Chef Rachel Hargrove was forced to make all of her meals in smoothie form, and they were to be exactly what the other guests were eating. Yes, it was gross, and she got impatient at every meal.

Honorable mentions for awful guests go to Brandy Coffey for her drunken medical emergency and RHOC star Alexis Bellino for her PDA with a guy she’s no longer dating. Both of these guests were on Below Deck Season 7.

Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Leon Glore and Justin Thornton get lumped together for their Below Deck Med Season 5 stint. Leo went off on the lack of Oysters until Hannah Ferrier proved him wrong with the preference sheet.

Meanwhile, Justin and the group were slammed for a low tip, considering they were overly demanding and ran the crew ragged. Justin even brought along his dog Scout, who had to stay ashore where the crew would check on him at various times.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 introduced viewers to Erica Rose. While the crew were not fans and neither were viewers, Erica’s Season 2 appearance was nothing compared to her return in Season 3 with her husband, Charles Sanders.

They complained about everything, especially Chef Marcos Spaziani’s food. Charles said McDonald’s was better. Aside from being rude and ruining the white couch with self tanner, Eric and friends left a $6,000 tip.

Other honorable mentions from the spin-off shows include Below Deck Med Season 6 guest Athena Lucene and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 guest Dr. Kim Nichols.

We have no doubt there are some we missed, so let Monsters and Critics know in the comments section who you feel are the worst guests in the Below Deck franchise.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.