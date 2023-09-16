Who are The Voice coaches in 2023?

The Voice continues to be a mega-hit for NBC, with the singing competition bringing big names to the show.

Season 24 of The Voice has been highly anticipated because it will be the first season without an OG coach.

There has been a revolving door of coaches on The Voice since it debuted in 2011.

However, one coach was a constant presence for the first 23 seasons.

Blake Shelton was an OG coach who helped launch the show and catapult it to must-see TV.

The country singer, though, opted to exit The Voice after Season 23, leaving a void to be filled and bringing up the question of who will be the coaches in fall 2023.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Who are the returning The Voice coaches in 2023?

After taking off Season 23 of The Voice, John Legend will be back in the iconic red chair this fall. This will be John’s 7th time as a coach, and it won’t be his last either.

John has already been confirmed to return as a coach for The Voice Season 25 in spring 2024, too.

Irish singer Niall Horan is back for his second season with The Voice. Nail debuted as a coach on The Voice in Season 23 alongside Chance The Rapper, Blake, and Kelly Clarkson.

The lovely and talented Gwen Stefani also returns for another stint on the hit singing competition. Like John, this will be Gwen’s 7th season as a coach on The Voice.

Having Blake’s wife on the show will no doubt help feel the void left by the country crooner, but she won’t be the only one. A brand new coach will take on the task of filling Blake’s shoes, and boy, did The Voice pick the right person to do it.

Who is the new The Voice coach in 2023?

Country legend Reba McEntire will have her own big red chair this fall. The Fancy singer is no stranger to the show.

Reba was an advisor for her pal Blake’s team back in Season 1. She has also been on the show as a mentor a couple of times, so Reba knows how things work on The Voice.

Last year on The Voice, Reba spoke to host Carson Daily about getting her own big red chair.

“I’m looking forward to being here with all of y’all. You treated me so nicely. I appreciate the hospitality so much that you showed me earlier. To be able to come and form my own team, I’m so looking forward to it,” Reba shared.

The wait’s almost over for Season 24 of The Voice, with coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire sitting in the judges’ seats.

The Voice Season 24 premieres on Monday, September 25, and Tuesday, September 26, at 8/7c on NBC.