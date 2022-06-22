Who are the Glamour Aussies on America’s Got Talent and where can you find them on Instagram?

Glamour Aussies on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

Every season, there are animal acts on America’s Got Talent, but this season hasn’t seen too many.

However, when the Glamour Aussies came out, it was an act like the judges had never seen before.

While there have been dancers like the Philippine team, Urban Crew, and solo star Max Ostler impressing the judges, this might be the first time that a dog matched taking that role for herself.

That is what happened, thanks to dog trainer Christine Elisabeth Berczes.

Here is what you need to know about Christine Elisabeth Berczes and The Glamour Aussies on America’s Got Talent.

Who are The Glamour Aussies on America’s Got Talent?

Glamour Aussies is a dog dancing school.

Christine Elisabeth Berczes is from Holloko, Hungary, and runs the dog dancing school where she teaches dogs to dance and has won several dog dancing championships.

Three dogs that are listed on her website are Meredith (Silver Dream Aussie’s Top Secret), Mika, and Jack. It was Meredith who Christine auditioned with.

“She is a flattering, absolute couch dog, who wants to be always in the centre of the party. She is really smart and easy to learn, so started the Dog Dancing competitions as well,” the site reveals.

When she came out onto the stage, she introduced herself and her dog. When Simon asked how they got to America, she said, “on a plane.”

She then impressed all the judges with the performance.

No one could have expected this, but as Christine was sitting reading, Meredith started her actions in the performance. The two then began to dance together. The dog almost reactively pulled off all the dance moves as Christine did her dancing around the stage, and the two were flawless together.

When they finished, some audience members were crying, and others gave a standing ovation.

Sofia said she was amazed because the dog was actually dancing. Simon said that there are lots of animal acts, but never one with the dog actually dancing, comparing it to ballet.

Simon then joked that Dancing with the Stars would one day have dogs sign up for the show.

All four judges loved it and all four gave a yes vote.

Where can you find The Glamour Aussies on Instagram?

Fans can follow The Glamour Aussies on Instagram at @glamouraussies.

They have 1,909 followers and 594 posts. The bio reads it is for “dog dancing school.”

For America’s Got Talent, Christine wrote, “My audition just aired! Such a dream come true. We are over the moon!”

Anyone who loves dogs should follow this account for some amazing pictures.

They are also on TikTok, where they have over 7,000 followers and over 85,000 likes.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights, at 8/7c, on NBC.