Who are the Cline Twins on America’s Got Talent and where can you find them on Instagram?

The Cline Twins on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

There have been some very unique acts this season on America’s Got Talent, but nothing like what the Cline Twins pulled off.

The season has seen an amazing company that does deepfake technology and had a former AGT talent sing while putting Simon Cowell’s face over his. There was also a contortionist that had Simon Cowell very confused.

However, the Cline Twins are teenagers with a very specific skillset.

Here is what you need to know about the Cline Twins on America’s Got Talent.

Who are the Cline Twins on America’s Got Talent?

The Cline Twins are 16-year-old brothers, Connor and Carson.

They are from Ontario, Canada, and have been playing hockey since they were six. They said that, almost immediately, they wanted to learn to do tricks with their sticks and pucks and developed those into a very impressive skill set.

They were so good that they got a chance to appear on The Ellen Show in 2019 when they were only 13 and blew her away with their performance. That video alone has over 11 million views.

The brothers came out onto the stage and seemed unsure of what to say. Heidi Klum asked them questions, and they just said they had played hockey for over a decade and just hung out other than that.

They then had the music come on and did several impressive, and choreographed tricks with the hockey sticks and pucks, tossing the puck, spinning the sticks, and catching the pucks without missing a beat.

This was great since they dropped the puck more than once in backstage videos.

Howie Mandel pointed out that this was something he had never seen before, and he was very impressed. Simon Cowell said they were more like Beavis and Butthead when they introduced themselves but then blew him away, so that worked out for them.

The Cline Twins got four yes votes and moved on to the next rounds on America’s Got Talent.

Where can you find the Cline Twins on Instagram?

Fans can follow the Cline Twins on Instagram at @clinetwins.

They have 41,000 followers and 496 posts.

The brothers have been very active on Instagram, and they have the video from their appearance on Ellen there as well.

“We manifested being on the show and it turned into reality,” they wrote

They also have lots of videos of other tricks on the page.

The Cline Twins are also very popular on TikTok, with 61,000 followers and over 1.3 million likes.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights, at 8/7c, on NBC.