Who are Shekinah Garner’s sisters? Everything we know

Shekinah Garner introduced her sisters to 90 Day Fiancé viewers this week.

As 90 Day Fiancé viewers learned, Shekinah is the eldest of six daughters, meaning she has five sisters.

Three of her five sisters appeared in Sunday’s episode: Shariyah, Zionah, and Mariah.

Despite their apprehensions about appearing on national television, the ladies sacrificed for their sister, as Shekinah explained.

Ahead of Sunday night’s episode, Shekinah took to her Instagram Story to record a heartfelt “thank you” for her sisters and daughter, Sofie.

Her video was posted on Instagram by @kimmy_robinson_66, seen below.

In the recording, Shekinah revealed that her sisters’ appearing on reality TV was “so out of their comfort zone.”

“They definitely did not want cameras in front of them,” she added.

But because Shekinah’s sisters are such a big part of her life and know how important it is to her, they agreed to film with her.

So, who are the three beautiful ladies who resemble Shekinah and were so supportive of their big sister? Let’s have a look.

Shekinah’s sisters are all artists

Shekinah tagged Shariyah, Zionah, and Mariah’s Instagram handles in her Instagram Story, allowing her fans to peek into their personal lives via social media.

Mariah, who goes by @luminous_existence on Instagram, is a tattoo apprentice in Whitefish, Montana.

Zionah is a tattoo artist and shop co-owner in Whitefish, Montana.

Shariyah’s IG page is private, so it doesn’t mention what she does for a living, but in her bio, she writes, “Desert born🌵 Mountain raised🏔 Here for the ride 🏍🏁.”

Shekinah opened up more about her sisters in photos shared to her Instagram Story.

A fan asked if her siblings were artistic, and Shekinah remarked that each of her sisters “gives main character energy.”

“I’m from a family of 7 extremely strong women and we are also raising strong women,” Shekinah wrote on the photo.

She added that all of her sisters are artists.

In another slide, Shekinah uploaded some striking photos of herself and her sisters in full glam for a photoshoot.

Shekinah shared some pics of herself and her sisters. Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

Sarper has yet to win over Shekinah’s sisters

Historically, Shekinah’s fiancé, Sarper Guven, hasn’t gotten along with her family.

During Shekinah and Sarper’s stint on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Shekinah’s sister, Shariyah, appeared when she visited them in Turkey.

Things ended on a bad note and have since left a bad taste in Shekinah’s sisters’ mouths.

Sarper was extremely nervous about meeting the rest of Shekinah’s sisters in Sunday’s episode, and with good reason- they put him in the hot seat and didn’t let off the gas.

Mariah and Zionah shared their impressions of Sarper with camera crews and expressed their worry that Shekinah was too “naive” about Sarper’s personality.

Shariyah scoffed at Sarper’s comments about Shekinah giving “geisha” vibes.

Although 90 Day Fiancé viewers have warmed up to Sarper in recent episodes, Shekinah’s sisters have yet to do the same.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.