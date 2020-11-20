Whitney Rose worries about her children — RHOSLC star thinks being on Bravo show might affect how they are treated

With each Real Housewives of Salt Lake City episode, viewers get to see how the ladies navigate the reality TV spotlight, which will include religious dilemmas under the watchful eyes of the predominantly Mormon region.

In recent comments, Whitney Rose commented on how she’s worried about how her children might be affected by being in the spotlight from the Bravo show.

Her comments arrive as viewers have started to learn more details about Whitney’s father, Steve, who is dealing with addiction issues and is now trying to get his life back on track.

Whitney’s story includes leaving the Mormon church

By now, most people who have been watching RHOSLC have learned exactly what Whitney’s situation is with religion. She was originally said to have been ‘excommunicated’ by the Mormon church but recently commented to refute that. Instead, Whitney says it was an “unofficial ex-communication” where she walked away from the Mormon religion of her own free will.

Her religious situation arrived due to the illicit affair she had with her boss Justin 10 years ago. It led to them both divorcing their spouses and getting married after Whitney became pregnant.



That all didn’t sit well with Whitney’s family, who she says it took a while to get on her and Justin’s side as far as their relationship goes. Leaving their connection with the church was a big deal, but as viewers see, Whitney is enjoying her life in Salt Lake City.

She even has a stripper pole in her home, which has been used in the first episodes. Most recently, Whitney was showing off some skills to her daughter. That said, Whitney has some concerns as far as her children and possible backlash from the show.

Whitney has concerns about her kids on RHOSLC

Whitney Rose has two children with Justin. They are a 10-year-old daughter Bobbi, and 7-year-old son, Brooks. They’ve been featured in several episodes so far, including Whitney’s marriage vow renewal ceremony and when their grandfather Steve, Whitney’s dad, dropped by to visit.

In an interview with ET Online, Whitney said that she worries over her children being featured on the Bravo reality television series, RHOSLC. She joked about them having “two strikes against them” since they’re not Mormon and their mother is a Real Housewife.

Joking aside, Whitney has legitimate concerns about her kids regarding how they’re perceived due to RHOSLC.

“I really worry for my children in the community, because what their friends’ parents maybe now view, or think of Justin and I,” Whitney told ET. “As wild as I am, as much fun as I have, choices I make, I’m a damn good mother and they’re my first priority. That was my biggest hesitation going into this.”

In the interview, Whitney also said that she believes there will be some disgust towards the show and her part in it, but so far, it’s been well-received by the community. She even thinks the show could be a good thing for Salt Lake City if they handle things right.

“As long as we stay respectful — you know, it’s predominantly Mormon here — I think you can be respectful, but be truthful,” Whitney said.

She explained that she has layers and really isn’t just one thing, so she’s constantly evolving in life and on the show.

“I’m a business owner. I’m a wife. I’m a mother. I’m open. I’m a free spirit. I’m constantly evolving and growing. I think the best way to describe Whit is, I’m an experience and I’m experiencing it with you,” Whitney Rose said with regards to the RHOSLC journey.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.