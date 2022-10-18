Whitney Rose is gorgeous in denim for BravoCon. Pic credit: @whitneywildrose/Instagram

Whitney Rose is the free-spirited ex-Mormon of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Viewers have gone with her on her journey to break from the chains that she felt her church had on her.

This season is one of healing for Whitney, as she is on a mission to heal from childhood and religious trauma.

Not only is she spiritual, but she is also a stunning beauty and loves to show off her glam and fashion, and BravoCon was the perfect opportunity to do that.

Whitney stunned in a Versace denim corset top that was fitted with the signature Medusa hardware on the shoulder straps. The scoop neckline accentuated Whitney’s famous curves.

The matching Versace Medusa denim micro-miniskirt showed off Whitney’s toned legs, and her makeup artist coined her Versace Barbie.

Her signature blonde hair was wild, and she complimented the look with gold hoop earrings. Whitney is known as a bit of a wild child, and this look left little to the imagination.

Whitney Rose stuns in Versace. Pic credit: @whitneywildrose/Instagram

RHOSLC: Season Three is all about healing for Whitney Rose

The ladies of Salt Lake City are only three episodes in, but Season 3 is shaping up to be as dramatic as past seasons. Whitney is taking steps to heal from the trauma she experienced as a child.

Through her healing journey, Whitney was able to uncover repressed memories of alleged childhood abuse with the help of her siblings, having had no memories for most of her younger years. She opened up to her friends and castmates during a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, that included spiritual work for the entire group.

Whitney said on the show that she was continuing to work with healers to help deal with the feelings from her chaotic childhood, and she was leaning on her husband, Justin, for emotional support.

What will happen between BFF and cousins Whitney Rose and Heather Gay?

This week’s episode was explosive for the besties and cousins Whitney and Heather Gay. After allegations arose about Lisa Barlow cheating on her husband, the duo feuded about who was responsible for spreading the rumors.

Whitney did admit she had a part in the rumor spreading, revealing that Meredith Marks was the one who gave her the salacious information about Lisa. But once Heather got involved, the once-tight friends left in a storm of screaming at each other.

But where do they stand today? Whitney keeps it simple, saying, “We exist.” Even after filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip for two weeks in Thailand over the summer, the hole in their friendship might not be repairable. RHOSLC fans will have to stay tuned to see if the cousins can bridge their gap.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.