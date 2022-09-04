Whitney Rose dances in thigh-skimming minidress

Whitney Rose drops it low dancing on Instagram in a sexy black number. Pic credit: @whitneywildrose/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City wild child Whitney Rose is back for another season of the hit Bravo show. Season three filming has wrapped and the highly-anticipated episodes premiere at the end of September.

Whitney has been a main Housewife since the very beginning, along side her cousin, Heather Gay, and Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks, and Jen Shah.

Although Housewives franchises are usually a revolving door of ladies, Whitney has maintained her space on the show with her dynamic personality and personal story of leaving the Mormon church.

Last season, she focused on the launch of her new skin care line, Wild Rose Beauty, and this season, the preview shows her working out some childhood trauma.

No matter what her season’s focus will be, viewers will be guaranteed to see Whitney’s untamed ways liven up the interactions between the ladies of Utah.

Whitney took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her dance moves on a downtown rooftop at night, proving her sexiness cannot be contained.

RHOSLC: Whitney Rose shows off her moves on Instagram

Whitney Rose, the free spirit of the SLC Housewives, stood atop a parking garage on a summer night, with only the skyline as her backdrop.

The 35-year-old stunner wore a black, shimmery minidress, that was strapless and loose-flowing. Whitney dropped it low to the ground, then showed off her thighs as she raised her arms over her head, showing off the rose tattoo on her back.

She shimmied the side of her dress to spin and show her figure, turning up the heat on her boogie moves. Her legs showed off thigh-high leather-heeled boots, and Whitney’s shoulder-length hair was curly.

Whitney captioned the video, “hold it against me,” with a kiss emoji.

Season 3 of RHOSLC shows to be an emotional one for Whitney Rose

In the Season 3 trailer, Whitney is shown declaring, “I am done being everyone’s pawn.” It looks like Whitney is dealing with issues with fellow Housewife, Meredith Marks, when Meredith accuses Whitney of “playing her.”

Whitney is also shown talking to her husband of 13 years, Justin Rose, telling him about the trauma that she experienced in her childhood. She is later seen confessing to her friends that she had suffered abuse in her past.

It looks like this season could be an emotional rollercoaster for the spitfire Housewife, but viewers are looking forward to taking the ride with her.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.