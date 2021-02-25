Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Whitney Rose calls Lisa Barlow a ‘liar’ says castmate is ‘contrived’ and ‘manipulative’


RHOSLC star Whitney Rose blasts castmate Lisa Barlow and calls her a liar.
Whitney Rose says Lisa Barlow is contrived and a liar. Pic credit: Bravo

Whitney Rose is dishing about her first season as a Bravo Housewife. And this time around the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is not holding back.

Whitney is spilling the beans about her castmates and she had quite a bit to say about her nemesis, Lisa Barlow.

The two women butted heads throughout the season but appeared to end things on a positive note during the final episode. However, the RHOSLC reunion has proven that there is still a lot more to hash out between Whitney and Lisa.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

But after Whitney’s latest comments about her castmate, there may not be a resolution between them anytime soon.

monsterscriticsreality

224 277

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Yes there will be an After the Final Rose. 🌹 But there are a lot of “firsts” for this season ...

View

Feb 24

1 0
Open
Yes there will be an After the Final Rose. 🌹 But there are a lot of “firsts” for this season as well as a lot of unknowns. Details at link in the bio. (📸Pic credit: ABC) . . . . . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames #rachaelkirkconnell #rachaellindsay #chrisharrison #ATFR #afterthefinalrose

Yes there will be an After the Final Rose. 🌹 But there are a lot of “firsts” for this season as well as a lot of unknowns. Details at link in the bio.
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames #rachaelkirkconnell #rachaellindsay #chrisharrison #ATFR #afterthefinalrose ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Calling all #Challenge lovers! Looks like the show will be coming to a HULU near you! Release date ...

View

Feb 24

1 0
Open
Calling all #Challenge lovers! Looks like the show will be coming to a HULU near you! Release date and seasons revealed for the streaming platform at link in the bio! (Pic credit: MTV) . . . . . . . . #Doubleagents #thechallenge36 #mtv @mtvthechallenge #mtvthechallenge #joshmartinez #fessyshafaat #devinwalker #tjlavin #thechallengemtv #hulu #johnnybananas

Calling all #Challenge lovers! Looks like the show will be coming to a HULU near you! Release date and seasons revealed for the streaming platform at link in the bio!
(Pic credit: MTV)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#Doubleagents #thechallenge36 #mtv @mtvthechallenge #mtvthechallenge #joshmartinez #fessyshafaat #devinwalker #tjlavin #thechallengemtv #hulu #johnnybananas ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Did Kelly Dodd just confirm her #RHOC return for Season 16? Find out at link in the bio! 🍊
...

View

Feb 24

11 4
Open
Did Kelly Dodd just confirm her #RHOC return for Season 16? Find out at link in the bio! 🍊 (📸Pic credit: Bravo) . . . . . . . . #Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #kellydodd #andycohen #realitytv

Did Kelly Dodd just confirm her #RHOC return for Season 16? Find out at link in the bio! 🍊
(📸Pic credit: Bravo)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #kellydodd #andycohen #realitytv ...

11 4

Whitney Rose calls Lisa Barlow ‘contrived’ and ‘a liar’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star made an appearance on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef and she didn’t hold back when dishing about her castmate Lisa Barlow.

As a matter of fact, Whitney’s biggest regret during filming also involves Lisa. The 34-year-old admitted that if she could do things differently she would have stood up to the brunette beauty.

“I wish that I would’ve proved my point and taken it home because I kind of backed off on how I feel about her,” confessed Whitney. “I allowed her to kind of walk all over me and I stopped challenging it.”

She continued, “I wished I would have proved that she’s contrived, manipulative, a liar, curated. And she tries to control everything behind the scenes.”

What started the drama between Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star went off on Lisa Barlow during her chat. It seems the nail in the coffin for their friendship came after Whitney told Lisa about the unprofessional behavior of some bartenders she had recommended.

However, the 45-year-old did not take that criticism very well and things got tense between the two women since that incident.

And according to Whitney, her costar had issues with her before they even met.

Before I even met Lisa, she had a problem with me,” shared the reality TV star. “So I mean… we started off on the wrong foot from the beginning prior to even meeting her.”

Whitney explained, “Because she was talking mad s**t. People were screenshotting things she was saying about me. She was trying to control who could be friends with me…Cause she did not want me there.”

“And she’ll deny that,” continued the Salt Lake City Housewife, “But Lisa does not think I’m good enough to be in her presence.”

“And I wish that I would have not backed down. And I wish I would have stood up for myself and been stronger with her,” added Whitney.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x