Whitney Rose calls Lisa Barlow a ‘liar’ says castmate is ‘contrived’ and ‘manipulative’

Whitney Rose is dishing about her first season as a Bravo Housewife. And this time around the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is not holding back.

Whitney is spilling the beans about her castmates and she had quite a bit to say about her nemesis, Lisa Barlow.

The two women butted heads throughout the season but appeared to end things on a positive note during the final episode. However, the RHOSLC reunion has proven that there is still a lot more to hash out between Whitney and Lisa.

But after Whitney’s latest comments about her castmate, there may not be a resolution between them anytime soon.

Whitney Rose calls Lisa Barlow ‘contrived’ and ‘a liar’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star made an appearance on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef and she didn’t hold back when dishing about her castmate Lisa Barlow.

As a matter of fact, Whitney’s biggest regret during filming also involves Lisa. The 34-year-old admitted that if she could do things differently she would have stood up to the brunette beauty.

“I wish that I would’ve proved my point and taken it home because I kind of backed off on how I feel about her,” confessed Whitney. “I allowed her to kind of walk all over me and I stopped challenging it.”

She continued, “I wished I would have proved that she’s contrived, manipulative, a liar, curated. And she tries to control everything behind the scenes.”

What started the drama between Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star went off on Lisa Barlow during her chat. It seems the nail in the coffin for their friendship came after Whitney told Lisa about the unprofessional behavior of some bartenders she had recommended.

However, the 45-year-old did not take that criticism very well and things got tense between the two women since that incident.

And according to Whitney, her costar had issues with her before they even met.

“Before I even met Lisa, she had a problem with me,” shared the reality TV star. “So I mean… we started off on the wrong foot from the beginning prior to even meeting her.”

Whitney explained, “Because she was talking mad s**t. People were screenshotting things she was saying about me. She was trying to control who could be friends with me…Cause she did not want me there.”

“And she’ll deny that,” continued the Salt Lake City Housewife, “But Lisa does not think I’m good enough to be in her presence.”

“And I wish that I would have not backed down. And I wish I would have stood up for myself and been stronger with her,” added Whitney.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.