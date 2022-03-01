Which stars from the Teen Mom franchise are on Cameo and who charges the most?

Here are the moms from the Teen Mom franchise who are on Cameo. Pic credit: MTV and Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

If you’ve ever wondered which of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise offer personalized videos on Cameo, here is a list of the cast members and how much they charge.

Most of the moms from within the Teen Mom franchise have delved into side hustles aside from their appearances on reality TV. Cameo has become a great way for them to earn some extra cash.

Cameo is an online service that allows fans to hire their favorite celebrities to record personalized videos for a set fee.

Each celebrity sets their own fee and provides a bio on their homepage, along with a brief video describing what they offer, and reviews from fans.

So, which of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise offer Cameo videos to their fans and what do they charge?

Teen Mom stars on Cameo: who charges the most?

Between Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, there are currently six moms active on Cameo: Catelynn Baltierra, Mackenzie McKee, and Farrah Abraham from Teen Mom OG and Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans from Teen Mom 2.

Some of the moms from the franchise previously offered their Cameo services, but are temporarily unavailable, including Kail Lowry and Jade Cline from Teen Mom 2 and Amber Portwood from Teen Mom OG.

Of the six current Teen Moms on Cameo, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans charges the most for her personalized videos. Jenelle’s price tag for a video for personal use will cost her fans $100. If any companies want to hire Jenelle to record a video for business purposes, they can expect the price tag to start at $1,500.

Jenelle’s bio lists her accolades as “Reality TV (2009-2019) – Creator – Influencer – YouTuber – Tik Tok Creator” and all 10 of her reviewers gave her a five-star rating.

Behind Jenelle for the most expensive Cameo is Leah Messer, Jenelle’s former Teen Mom 2 castmate. Leah only offers videos for personal use and her price tag is $75. The mom of three’s bio reads, “Leah Messer is a television personality, best selling author, entrepreneur and mother to three beautiful daughters.”

Coming in at third-most-expensive is Teen Mom OG alum star Farrah Abraham, who made a dramatic entrance and exit this season on Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Farrah’s bio lists the occasions for which she provides personalized videos as well as her self-acclaimed titles: “2022! Time to SURPRISE! ✨ , ROAST🔥 INVITE📧, CELEBRATE OR CONGRADULATE🎉 OG,LEGEND, MOM, AUNT, DAUGHTER,BUSINESS WOMAN & SERIAL ENTREPRENEUR 🤩”

For personal use, Farrah’s fans can receive a personalized video of her for $69. For business use, Farrah’s customers can expect to pay at least $500. Of her 117 reviews, Farrah received an overall 4.9 rating from her fans.

The three least expensive Teen Mom stars’ Cameos

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In – who also earns a living microblading eyebrows – charges a respectable $50 charge for personal use videos and for business use, a video will run her fans $450.

“Hey guys, this is Catelynn Baltierra,” she says in her intro video. “Excited to be on Cameo!”

Catelynn’s Teen Mom OG castmate Mackenzie McKee comes in next, with a charge of $35 for personal use and $245 for business use. Mackenzie’s bio touts her other business ventures and titles: “Mackenzie McKee from mtv Teen Mom Og. YouTuber, owner of #bodybymac, mom of 3, and more.” All 73 of Mackenzie’s reviewers gave her a five-star rating.

For just $25, Teen Mom 2 fans can get a personal video from Briana DeJesus or a business video for $175. “Hey guys! It’s Briana from Teen Mom 2 and I’m excited to be on Cameo!” Briana’s bio reads. Briana has 13 fans and one review, which earned her five stars.

So there you have it – the list of Teen Moms on Cameo and their prices for personalized videos. With prices ranging from $25 to $100 for a personalized video, Teen Moms fans just have to decide who they want a video from and how much they’re willing to pay.

Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 11 on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c on MTV.