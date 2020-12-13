Which Real Housewives star are you based on your star sign?

The Real Housewives stars have a wide range of personalities and have their own way of commanding the screen.

Astrologers would say that it’s because they have different birthdays and star signs.

While there are plenty of astrology naysayers out there, there’s something to be said about how some of these women truly represent the personalities attached to their astrological sign.

People compare themselves to Housewives all of the time, and it may have more to do with astrology than anyone realizes.

The Housewives you connect with may have the same zodiac sign as you.

Which Housewives star matches your star sign?

Aries – Vicki Gunvalson

As Vicki claims, she is the OG of the OC. Even though she is no longer on the show, she will always be remembered as the leader of the show because that’s who Arians are: natural-born leaders.

Aries signs are known for being outspoken and having a quick temper, which Vicki has displayed throughout all her years on RHOC.

Additionally, an Aries trait is ambition. Vicki is an extremely successful businesswoman who has made her career a priority.

As Vicki has made clear, she could never be a homemaker who waits for her husband to come home each day.

Taurus – Teresa Giudice

Like the bull, Taureans are known for being stubborn; and Teresa has built her reputation around that trait. Over the course of the RHONJ franchise, when Teresa has made up her mind about something, there is no changing it and she will stand firmly by her beliefs.

Additionally, a common Taurus trait is enjoying the finer things in life. Teresa loves shopping and living her life of luxury. As Teresa once said, she only raises divas, and many would agree that she is one herself.

Gemini – Ashley Darby

Gemini often gets a bad reputation for being two-faced due to the twin symbol it’s represented by. However, Ashley is a good example of how they don’t mean harm by their tendencies.

She defends her husband and maintains her friendship with the friends who accuse her of hiding his secrets. She tried to make amends with Candiace Dillard while testifying against her in Monique Samuels’ court case.

Ashley simply wants to keep the peace and be friends with everyone. As a Gemini, Ashley is a social butterfly and her friendships are very important to her.

Additionally, as a Gemini, her natural curiosity tends to get her in trouble on RHOP.

Cancer – Dorit Kemsley

As a Cancer, Dorit has naturally gifted a sense of emotional intelligence. She can detect how her friends are feeling and connect to them with compassion. Sometimes, however, due to her deep sense of feeling, she can let her emotions get the best of her.

Additionally, Cancers have a strong maternal instinct. Dorit is a great sense of comfort for her friends, husband, and children.

She can also get protective and act on behalf of her fierce sense of loyalty for her loved ones.

Leo – Danielle Staub

There is no denying that Danielle Staub is the center of attention in every room she is in. In typical Leo fashion, a lot of her bold actions and statements are an attempt at stealing the spotlight.

Leos love to stir the pot and create drama, just as Danielle’s role on RHONJ has shown for years.

However, like any Leo, Danielle fights on behalf of her loved ones and if you are good with her, she will be your loyal protector for life.

Virgo – Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump is the embodiment of a Virgo.

Virgos are known for being intense perfectionists and extremely organized. Anyone who knows Lisa knows that she runs a tight ship at her restaurants and other businesses. She also sets very high standards for her friends.

She also handles her friendships in a very practical manner. If you cross her or prove your disloyalty, she will cut you off like viewers have seen with Kyle Richards.

Libra – Jen Shah

As a Libra, Jen has a passion for all things fabulous. As any viewer can tell, Jen loves beauty, shopping, throwing parties, and living a lavish lifestyle.

The Libra is represented by the scale and Jen has shown early in her reality TV career that she has a strong passion for justice. She left Mormonism after hearing about its racist history and converted to Islam.

Additionally, she has been challenging costar Mary Cosby not only for insulting her, but for her intra-racist comments.

Scorpio – Ramona Singer

Scorpio is represented by a scorpion, and Ramona isn’t called “The Singer Stinger” for nothing. Ramona is known for being confrontational and making biting remarks.

Ramona is very intense and has proved on RHONY that no one wants to be at the receiving end of her wrath. Scorpios are passionate and persistent. They won’t stop until they get what they want, which is always something.

Scorpios are known for being secretive, clever, and having hidden agendas. Everything they do has an ulterior motive, like taking your famous friends to a party planning meeting to score a free party.

Sagittarius – Sonja Morgan

One notorious trait of a Sagittarius is being extremely flirty. Anyone who watches RHONY knows that Sonja is the definition of a flirt. Sonja loves showing off her body and feeling sexually liberated.

Sagittarians are free spirits in all aspects of their lives. They love having room to be spontaneous and carefree as Sonja is on RHONY.

They are often the life of the party as they have many friends, are great conversationalists, and have a naturally great sense of humor.

Capricorn – Heather Dubrow

Capricorns are notorious for being very responsible, sometimes to the point of being uptight. Heather was often deemed the “mom friend” during her time on RHOC and her costars often encouraged her to loosen up.

They have a very practical and realistic outlook on life. Heather was always the cast member that grounded her costars and brought a realness to the OC.

Aquarius – Kenya Moore

Aquarians are sometimes considered the rebels of the zodiacs, and Kenya has certainly earned that title during her time on RHOA. This sign does not appreciate authority or convention.

She is definitely known for picking a fight or two with several of her RHOA costars.

Even though Kenya’s life may seem conventional on the outside, she has recently been taking a stand against the conventional aspects of her life.

She is seeking a divorce from her husband Marc Daly and has taken the opportunity of being independent to remodel her home and restructure her life.

Pisces – D’Andra Simmons

One common personality trait of Pisces is that they’re empathetic and a strong emotional sense. D’Andra’s businesses focus on the well-being of others.

Her mother founded a wellness business after finding out about her own breast cancer diagnosis, D’andra got very involved with that business as well as her own healthy skincare line.

Her businesses allow her to express the creativity she has naturally as a Pisces.

However, working with her mother has been detrimental to her. Pisces are known for being impressionable and easy-to-please and her mother scarcely gave any approval.