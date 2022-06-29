Which MAFS alumni will appear on the kickoff special? 

Married at First Sight alumni return in an upcoming episode. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 15 premieres next week with a whole new cast and many firsts.

In anticipation of the new season, a kickoff special airs tonight and will bring back familiar faces from the franchise to weigh in on the MAFS Season 15 San Diego couples.

Here are the alumni set to return for the kickoff special.

MAFS stars from several different seasons make their return to television

Married at First Sight has developed a tradition of bringing back former cast members to dish on the upcoming cast and share life updates.

Leading up to Married at First Sight Season 15, there will be quite a few MAFS stars returning to chat with host Kevin Frazier for the kickoff special.

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Myrla Feria shared a photo from the kickoff special featuring six former cast members, including herself.

Myrla will return, and she’ll likely be discussing upcoming MAFS wife, Stacia, as Myrla and Stacia have already shown similarities in their financial views. Both Myrla and Stacia pride themselves on making lots of money, and the experts have confronted them on whether they’ll be able to respect a spouse that makes less than them.

Another member from Married at First Sight Season 13 that will join the show is Myrla’s good friend Johnny Lam.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Johnny became a polarizing figure during his season as he faced backlash from viewers due to his treatment of his ex-wife Bao.

Two cast members from Married at First Sight Season 9 will also make an appearance.

Divorced wives Iris Caldwell and Amber Bowles will offer up their perspectives on the show after marrying strangers on their season in 2019.

Which Married at First Sight couple will be on the kickoff special?

While lots of divorced and single alumni are returning, there is also a couple still married that will hit the kickoff special stage.

Recent Married at First Sight Season 14 couple Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy will return just a few weeks after their season wrapped.

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Noi and Steve are one of two couples still together from their season, and they’ll likely provide an update on how their marriage has been going since the cameras went away.

The kickoff special is set to be a MAFS family affair, and next week the new season of Married at First Sight will officially begin.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.