Which Duggar family members spoke out about Josh Duggar’s sentence?

Josh Duggar was sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison. Pic credit: @annaduggar/Instagram

It’s been several days since Josh Duggar learned his fate in front of an Arkansas judge.

The sentencing hearing lasted most of the day and ended with the former 19 Kids and Counting star being given 151 months behind bars in federal prison.

A few Duggar siblings showed up in court, as did Anna Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar. Joy-Anna Duggar was in the courtroom with her two brothers, James and Jason.

As Jim Bob left, he was alone. He wasn’t with his children and didn’t leave alongside Anna either.

Which Duggar family members spoke out about Josh’s sentence?

Amy Duggar King was the first Duggar family member to speak out, which wasn’t a huge shock. She had been vocal in the days leading up to the event.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were the second people to release their thoughts on Josh’s sentence. They put up their statement on their blog and weren’t as harsh as they were when they spoke out regarding his conviction in December.

The biggest shocker was Jason Duggar speaking out on social media and releasing a statement on his Instagram story. He rarely speaks about the family but did speak up when Jana Duggar was dealing with the fallout from her legal issues last year.

While Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo didn’t come right out and say anything, they threw some subtle shade at her brother. Jeremy shared a selfie of himself and Jinger, and his shirt read, “Save the Children.”

Why are the other Duggar family members remaining quiet?

Interestingly, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have not made a statement about the sentencing of their eldest son, Josh Duggar.

Michelle did not attend the hearing with her husband, though it wasn’t shocking because she didn’t attend the trial either. Presumably, she was looking after the younger siblings.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, also remain quiet. They attended some of the trial, and she was there as the sentence was read for her older brother. Joy-Anna was one of Josh’s victims, so her lack of speaking out is surprising. She did, however, share a video on social media celebrating her fifth anniversary with Austin.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have remained quiet, only mentioning Ivy Jane’s third birthday celebration.

The family may be taking some time before speaking out, especially as they finalize which prison Josh Duggar will be serving his sentence.