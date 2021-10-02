Which crew member had the shortest stint on Below Deck, Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

There are a few people who didn’t last long in the hit-yachting franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck franchise has over 18 seasons and 100 crew members that have appeared on the hit yachting franchise. Plenty of crew members have either left or been fired from Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

There are also a select few that didn’t appear on the franchise for more than a hot second. That brings us to the question: which crew members had the shortest stint on Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Med?

The question is in terms of the shortest out of all three yachting shows.

Who is the Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew member with the shortest stint?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 stew Delaney Evans got fans buzzing about which crewmember had the shortest time in the Below Deck family.

Delaney was let go after one charter but appeared in four episodes because of her night out with the crew. The stew has shared her time on Below Deck Med was not the best, claiming the crew was not welcoming of her.

Now it might seem like Delaney would hold the title, but she doesn’t. No, it doesn’t go to Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 stew Lara Flumiani, who would be an obvious choice too.

Avery Russell from Below Deck Season 8 had the shortest stint on any of the yachting shows in the franchise. The deckhand didn’t even last 24 hours on My Seanna.

Bosun Eddie Lucas was set to have Avery be his right-hand man for Season 8. However, a family crisis prompted Avery to leave within hours of the season starting.

Here are the crew members who didn’t last long in the Below Deck franchise family

Although Avery had the shortest stint, other crew members didn’t last long in the Below Deck family.

Below Deck alums, Andrew Sturby, Don Abenante, Trevor Walker, Chris Brown, and Abbi Murphy didn’t last on the show for more than a couple of charters. Trevor, Andrew, and Chris were fired, while Abby and Don chose to leave.

As mentioned above, Below Deck Med alum Laura didn’t last long. The stew quit after one charter due to a hostile work environment with chief stew Hannah Ferrier. Chef Mila Kolomeitseva was fired after a couple of charters on the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht doesn’t have a crew member that only lasted a couple of charters. Parker McCown quit with only a couple of charters left in Season 1, and Season 2 didn’t have anyone leave or get fired.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.