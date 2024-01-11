Which couples from Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance are still together?

In 2014, 90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to the Season 2 cast, but much has changed.

Some couples left an indelible mark on 90 Day Fiance viewers, while others were much more forgettable.

For example, who could forget Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali’s tumultuous storyline?

But you might have trouble recalling the rest of the cast, which consisted of Jason Hitch and Cassia Tavares, Brett Otto and Daya De Arce, Danny and Amy Frishmuth, Justin and Evelyn Halas, and Chelsea Macek and Yamir Castillo.

With so many couples over the years — considering we’re currently watching Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, along with a ton of spinoffs — it’s hard to keep track of what everyone has been up to.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We’ve done the legwork for you to find out which Season 2 couples are still together and which have gone their separate ways.

90 Day Fiance Season 2: Where are they now?

As 90 Day Fiance fans likely remember, American Danielle Mullins and her Tunisian husband, Mohamed Jbali, divorced in 2017.

Danielle wanted an annulment to get Mohamed deported.

The wild scene during a 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? finale depicted an enraged Danielle tossing papers at Mohamed as she screamed one of the most iconic lines from the series: “You’re a user, Mohamed!”

Mohamed was allowed to remain in the U.S. following their messy split, and he’s since been living in Texas and working as a delivery driver. For her part, Danielle is working towards becoming a registered nurse.

There are several success stories from Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance

U.S. citizen Brett Otto and his Philippina wife, Daya, were another couple featured during Season 2 of TLC’s flagship series.

Brett, a single father from Washington, met Daya online, and they hit it off. Despite some financial difficulties, the couple tied the knot and currently have a blended family.

Along with Brett’s daughter from a previous marriage, he and Daya share one biological daughter, Isabella, who was born in 2017.

Justin Halas, a physical education teacher from America, met his wife, Evelyn, in her native Colombia during the 2013 World Games.

After just three months together, the couple got engaged and have been married since 2014.

Justin and Evelyn are another 90 Day Fiance success story, as they are still married and welcomed a son in 2020.

Pennsylvania native Danny Firshmuth met his South African wife, Amy, during a Christian mission trip to Australia.

Despite Danny’s father’s disapproval of him marrying a biracial woman, he and Amy followed their hearts and married.

The faithful couple are still happily married, living in Texas with their three children, where they’ve started up their very own church, Mercy Culture Church.

More couples called it quits following their 90 Day Fiance debut

Chelsea Macek met Nicaraguan pop sensation Yamir Castillo during a concert while he was performing.

The two lived in Illinois with Chelsea’s parents before tying the knot, but by 2016, they called it quits on their marriage.

According to Chelsea, her bisexuality was a cause for their breakup, as Jamir had trouble accepting it.

After dating a woman after her and Jamir’s divorce, she fell in love with another man, Daniel Colombo Verni, and they wed in April 2021.

Another couple from Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance, U.S. citizen Jason Hitch and Brazilian Cassia Tavares, are no longer together, and there’s more to their story than just relationship issues.

Sadly, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Army Reserve First Lieutenant Jason died in 2021 following complications from COVID-19.

Jason and Cassia met on Facebook, and after Cassia came to America, they got married. But soon after, their relationship issues proved too much, and they separated in 2017 following a domestic battery incident that led to Jason’s arrest.

Cassia appears to have found love again, judging by her Instagram activity. In a post dated October 2020, she uploaded a selfie of herself and an Italian man named Giuseppe. It’s unclear whether Cassia and Giuseppe are still together.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.