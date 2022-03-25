Where will The Bachelorette film after Los Angeles?

Gabby and Rachel will be heading international after the L.A. filming. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette started off with a great deal of speculation by Bachelor Nation alums and fans before the new Bachelorette was announced. Then, during After The Final Rose when Jesse Palmer made the announcement that there would be two Bachelorettes, fans were shocked but in a good way.

Since there have been so many unanswered questions by alums and fans alike on how the first-ever co-Bachelorette season (for the entirety of the season) would even work or go.

So far three questions have been answered: the list of potential men has been released, complete with Instagram handle, Bachelor Nation now knows that filming started yesterday, Wednesday, March 23 in Los Angeles, and the most recent answer.

Where will filming for The Bachelorette take place after Los Angeles?

The third question that has just been answered today is that after Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia and their male contestants film the first three episodes of The Bachelorette in L.A., they will head international … to Paris, France!

According to @bachelorwhatever, the show will begin filming in Paris around April 7. The photo also stated that they will “head overseas to Europe and film in Paris on their first stop.”

This seems to be a leading caption to make fans think there will be multiple stops, besides Paris, in Europe as they continue to film the show.

What else has been talked about when it comes to the upcoming season?

Yesterday, the potential list of men was released by many sites on social media, and within the cast are 24-year-old twins, Joey and Justin Young from Connecticut.

Nick Viall, Bachelor Nation alum and podcast host of the Viall Files, also sat down with Cathy Kelly and talked about things he had heard about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

While they know Rachel and Gabby will not be pitted against each other, Nick also heard that the men will meet both of the women when they get out of the limo night one, and then there will be a cocktail party.

He also stated that the next day would be one huge get-together where everyone would mingle and get to know each other even more. Nick heard that after that, the women would then present the men they wanted to keep as “theirs” with a rose. Each man would then decide whether he wants to vie for that woman’s love.

Nick still did have questions though like will there be eight hometowns and six fantasy suites then? Also, what if a man wants to change to the other Bachelorette?

All of Bachelor Nation has questions they are waiting to get answers for as the filming gets underway. Hopefully, fans will get more answers before the season airs on July 11, 2022.

