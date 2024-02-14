Where to find the Below Deck Season 11 cast on Instagram

Below Deck Season 11 has arrived, so it’s time to figure out where to follow the cast on social media.

The crew is filled with newbies and some familiar faces that Below Deck fans will want to keep up with on Instagram.

Captain Kerry Titheradge is no stranger to the Below Deck franchise, having launched Below Deck Adventure Season 1.

However, he may be new to some OG Below Deck fans who simply know him as the man replacing Captain Lee Rosbach.

The captain can be found at @ capt_kerry on Instagram, where he promotes his side business.

Captain Kerry also enjoys showing off his two kids and the special lady in his life.

Where to find the Below Deck Season 11 interior crew on Instagram

Chief Stew Fraser Olender frequently posts on IG under the handle @fraserolender. Along with promoting his third Below Deck stint, Fraser often shares his various travels around the world.

One example is Fraser spending time in the snow in beautiful Aspen, Colorado.

Chef Anthony Iracane can be found at @anthony_iracane_ on Instagram. Right now, the talented chef is all about promoting his Below Deck journey and encouraging fans to tune into the show.

However, he also likes to show off some of the amazing dishes he makes via photos or videos.

@barbiepascuall is the Instagram handle for Stew Barbara “Barbie” Pascual. The brunette beauty fills her feed with her various travels and her stunning tablescapes.

Barbie often uses photos or videos of her tablescapes to promote her side hustle, Beyond the Table By Barbie.

Stew Cat Baugh can be found at @simplycatmarie on Instagram. She doesn’t post very often on social media, though.

In fact, Cat’s last IG post was 14 weeks ago right after the trailer for Below Deck Season 11 revealed she was part of the cast.

Xandi Olivier rounds out the interior crew with the Instagram handle of @xandio. Promoting Below Deck has had Xandi posting more frequently, but like Cat, she doesn’t share a lot of her feed.

Sharing her love of crystals was a recent thing that Xandi shared with her followers to encourage them to check her out on Below Deck.

Where to find the Below Deck Season 11 deck team on Instagram

Ben Willoughby is also no stranger to Below Deck, so most fans should know to find him at @wanderingwilloughby. The lead deckhand has been all about his time on the hit-yachting show this season and last season.

This week, Ben teased the show by sharing an IG post that featured the fun the crew had ahead of a drama-filled episode.

@that.scottishguy is where Kyle Stillie can be found on Instagram. The deckhand hasn’t shared much about the show since he was announced as a cast member.

Instead, it seems Kyle has given up yacht life for one back home in Scottland, where he often posts about spending time with family and friends.

Marie “Sunny” Marquis uses @marie.marq for her Instagram handle. The Canadian native keeps her followers entertained with her travels around the world.

She has also posted a couple of shots from her time on Below Deck, including a recent picture from the first crew night out.

Last but not least is Bosun Jared Woodin, who can be found at @yur_boy_j on Instagram. Jared, though, has his Instagram set to private, and based on what fans have seen from him on the show, it’s not a big surprise.

There you have it, Below Deck fans, where you can find all of the Season 11 cast members for now. Captain Kerry recently teased a record number of firings this season, so not all of them will be around until the end.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.