The Biggest Loser only has two more episodes remaining in the 2020 season, but many fans are still wondering where The Biggest Loser campus is located at this season.

While usually located in California, this season of The Biggest Loser moved its campus a little further east and has it nestled in a beautiful landscape that has caught the eye of many fans of the show.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Biggest Loser campus.

Where is The Biggest Loser campus?

Women’s Health reports that the Biggest Loser campus in 2020 is in beautiful Glorieta, New Mexico.

The location offers a lot of space for the 20 contestants to not only work out and exercise to lose weight, but to receive an education on healthy habits to aid them in living a better and longer life.

In an interview with Monsters & Critics, therapist Kati Morton said: “I think the pros of this concept are that they help people better understand how to feed themselves, and how our emotional eating habits can be.”

The locations in prior seasons included two spots in California — the Hummingbird Nest Ranch and King Gillette Ranch.

In New Mexico, there are green meadows everywhere you look, as well as a mountain trail, boat facilities, and an adventure park.

There is also an on-site gym that features the best in state-of-the-art equipment, including stationery bikes, medicine balls, weights, resistance bands, and items to help the contestants understand what type of exercise works best for them.

While Morton said the exotic and isolated location is great for working out and losing weight, the problem comes in returning home.

The Biggest Loser 2020

The new season of The Biggest Loser faced an uphill battle since many fans in today’s society didn’t agree with the idea of losing weight rapidly and being sent on your way.

The good news is that Bob Harper, the new man in charge at The Biggest Loser campus in 2020, had a different idea.

In an interview, Harper said that the idea now is to reprogram bad habits and then give people support when they leave.

That includes a gym membership, a nutritionist, and a nutrition plan specifically made for each individual’s situation. Finally, it seems The Biggest Loser isn’t just about losing weight, but about keeping it off.

The new season is coming to a close with only two episodes left. Who will finish this year as The Biggest Loser?