Where is Leah Messer’s ex Jeremy Calvert today? Here’s what we know about the former Teen Mom star

Jeremy Calvert is best known for his time on Teen Mom 2 while he was married to Leah Messer, so what is the former MTV star up to these days?

After Leah’s first marriage to Corey Simms ended in divorce in 2011, she quickly moved on with her new boyfriend, Jeremy.

The two fell hard and fast for each other and were married in April 2012, welcoming their daughter, Adalynn (Addie), in February 2013.

Their relationship moved quickly — after just a few months of dating, Jeremy proposed to Leah, and she accepted.

Jeremy appeared alongside Leah on Teen Mom 2 while they were still together, and their three-year marriage played out, including some major ups and downs, like Leah’s struggle with addiction to painkillers.

Jeremy continued to appear on the franchise until Season 6 of Teen Mom 2 when he and Leah finalized their divorce.

What is Leah Messer’s ex-husband Jeremy Calvert up to these days?

Since he and Leah divorced in June 2015, Jeremy has remained mostly out of the spotlight, except for a period when it seemed as though he and Leah might reconcile their relationship.

After his divorce, Jeremy began dating Brooke Wehr. The two got engaged but split amid accusations of infidelity.

In 2017, Jeremy started dating Kristen Blake, who many Teen Mom fans felt was a dead ringer for his ex-wife, Leah. Their relationship didn’t last, however, and soon after, he began dating Desiree Kibler. It appears their relationship didn’t last either and that Jeremy is currently single.

These days, Jeremy continues to co-parent Addie with Leah while working as a pipeline engineer. The West Virginia native notes in his Instagram bio that he’s a “pipeliner” and “Addie’s dad,” listing himself as a public figure.

The 34-year-old father of one boasts 284,000 followers on Instagram, where he often posts selfies. He also shares plenty of pics of himself with Addie, his motorcycle, and plugs his bar, Copper Pint Pub, in Charleston, West Virginia.

Jeremy felt as though he got a bad rap during his time on Teen Mom 2. The show made it appear that he was somewhat of an absent father in Addie’s life because he had to travel for work and wasn’t home for weeks or months at a time.

Jeremy slams MTV for his portrayal on Teen Mom 2

He fired back in an Instagram Story in 2019, dragging his critics who compared him to another Teen Mom alum, Adam Lind, the notorious deadbeat dad to his daughter, Aubree, whom he shares with Chelsea Houska.

“I’m getting more s**t than Adam [Lind] while I’m raising and supporting my family, while working away but still paying my child support and still taking care of my kid as much as possible,” Jeremy wrote.

“How about showing the real side of things @MTV @TeenMom?” he added.

Jeremy also called out MTV’s editing for making it look as though he failed to call Addie while he was out of town for work.

On Instagram, Jeremy moaned, “Ok screw this, I call my child a lot more than what’s showed on this bulls**t show, so MTV editing can kiss my a**.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.