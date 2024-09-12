Where is Julie Chen Moonves? Big Brother host will miss new episode

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves revealed she will miss the September 12 episode.

The long-time Big Brother host doesn’t usually miss episodes and has been a staple on eviction night for years.

The first BB26 jury member gets decided on Thursday night, but Julie won’t be there to interview them.

Instead, actor and TV host Jerry O’Connell is filling in.

Jerry has been acting for years on the big screen and television. He played Vern in Stand By Me, Quinn in Sliders, and Derek in Scream 2.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Recently, Jerry has been seen as a co-host for The Talk. He is also married to model and actress Rebecca Romijn, with whom he has two kids.

Why is Julie Chen Moonves missing the Big Brother episode?

Julie left an extensive message on social media to alert Big Brother fans to the situation.

“Friday morning I woke up with a sore throat and went to see my good friend who is an ENT,” Julie began her note.

“That night he called to say I have Covid. Thankfully this is only the second time for me and it’s been very mild! No fever and just a sore throat,” Julie added.

It’s great to hear that Julie is doing well, but her condition led to her revelation in the next few paragraphs.

“Unfortunately I am still testing positive as of this morning… despite feeling good, strong and my cough being gone, I must sit tonight’s Big Brother live eviction show out,” Julie revealed.

“Thank you to Jerry O’Connell for filling in for me. I hope Jerry fits in to my dress, has a ball and tells the houseguests I miss them but will be watching from home,” Julie added.

It will surely shock the houseguests when they learn Jerry is there instead of Julie on Thursday night.

“See? Chenbot is human after all! Love one another and enjoy tonight’s show,” Julie closed out her message.

More from the Big Brother house

Here are the Veto Meeting spoilers for Week 8. The latest Big Brother episode withheld that information from viewers, but it has been pre-taped for the September 12 episode.

Joseph Rodriguez has been shading houseguests during exit interviews. He also called the show “cheap” for not allowing him to go to the BB26 jury house after being evicted.

Here’s the updated Big Brother 26 episode schedule. Wednesday nights look much different due to the return of CBS primetime shows. One of those shows is Survivor on Wednesday nights.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. Live Feeds are available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV (free).

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.