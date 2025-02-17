Where is Below Deck Down Under Season 3 filmed? Here’s what we know about the Seychelles

Where is Below Deck Down Under Season 3 filmed? That’s the question on fans’ minds as the Below Deck spin-off heats up.

We are only a few episodes into the new season of Below Deck Down Under and it is one for the books.

Captain Jason Chambers is back with a mostly new crew and a new location for the show.

After spending two seasons in Australia, Below Deck Down Under changed locations.

Season 3 takes place in the Seychelles islands off the coast of East Africa.

Below Deck Down Under has always had stunning locations, but the Seychelles take the cake.

Here’s what we know about the Seychelles on Below Deck Down Under

The Seychelles are located in the Indian Ocean. They are considered the smallest and least populated country in Africa.

115 islands, yes, you read that correctly, make up the Seychelles. According to online sources, 41 inner islands can be visited via day trips. The rest are considered outer islands that take longer visits.

It should surprise no one that people come to the Seychelles for sailing, fishing, diving, and wildlife. Underwater activities are a must when visiting the islands.

The Seychelles are considered one of the most beautiful sets of islands.

Captain Jason Chambers weighs in on filming in the Seychelles

Having traveled the world, it turns out that working in the Seychelles was a dream come true for Captain Jason. Speaking with Decider ahead of the Season 3 premiere, the captain spoke about the location change.

“The Seychelles are a bucket list location for me personally. They’re spectacular. The islands are very remote and ideal for underwater activities. I like the fact that there is still a portion of this show that allows the audience to feel like it’s a travel show. And it was a no brainer for guests to sign up, too. Like, ‘where are you going?’ ‘To the Seychelles.’ ‘Let’s go,'” he shared with the outlet.

Below Deck shows have been filmed in some amazing and stunning locations throughout the years. The Seychelles has now been added to that list, and we have only seen a tiny bit of it so far.

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under just got started. The drama is heating up on the hit Bravo show, along with the great location

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.