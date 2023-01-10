When will Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance premiere?

When can 90 Day Fiance fans anticipate the next season? Pic credit: TLC

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance was a memorable one full of drama, toxicity, and plenty of personalities and situations to judge.

With that said, the flagship show supplies fans with many new couples and new dynamics to get to know, which is part of why the show is so popular.

Aside from 90 Day Fiance, there are spinoffs that have been put in the primetime rotation for TLC: Before the 90 Days, The Other Way, and Happily Ever After?

There is a particular time frame, give or take a month or two depending on season length, that each one is filmed, edited, and then aired each year.

With the show becoming such an enigma in the reality TV world, fans are no doubt wondering when they can expect their favorite show to make a comeback.

And unfortunately, they’re going to have to wait, but it’s not without an equally entertaining period in between.

When will 90 Day Fiance be back for Season 10?

The general schedule for the sequence in which 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs air can be counted on.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance wrapped up in mid-July and Season 7 of Happily Ever After? started on its heels.

Now that Happily Ever After? is in its last two weeks of the Tell All airing, Season 4 of The Other Way will begin its season.

After that, Season 6 of Before the 90 Days would come into the rotation, followed by Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance.

While all of that going on, other spinoffs like Darcey & Stacey, The Family Chantel, 90 Day Diaries, After the 90 Days, and 90 Day Bares All also take place.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres this month

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have had to begrudgingly endure Season 7 followed by a Tell All with a new format that comes in four parts.

That said, news of Season 4 of The Other Way recently dropped, and it promises to be highly entertaining with a totally fresh cast.

In the season preview for the show where Americans move abroad to pursue love, six couples’ culturally different relationships will be focused on and unfolded for viewers to see.

The trailer has gotten favorable reviews from the 90 Day audience who are ready to be refreshed and entertained.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+. 90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.