The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay will appear on Below Deck Adventure this season, and the wait’s almost over for her appearance.

News broke that Heather was going to be a charter guest on Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure when the trailer dropped earlier this fall.

Heather teased her Bravo crossover event as soon as her appearance was announced.

Now that Below Deck Adventure has hit Bravo airwaves, there’s speculation as to when Heather will make her Below Deck debut.

The last time a Real Housewife was on one of the Below Deck shows, it was The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino, and she was the last charter of the season.

Will RHOSLC fans have to wait that long to see Heather on Below Deck Adventure?

When will RHOSLC star Heather Gay appear on Below Deck Adventure?

Heather’s charter begins next week, Tuesday, December 6, on Below Deck Adventure Season 1, Episode 6. The RHOSLC starlet will be joined by another familiar face, Angie Harrington.

The two ladies are no strangers to cold weather living in Salt Lake City. However, that doesn’t mean Below Deck Adventure’s weather and activities won’t have some surprises in store for them.

Thanks to a sneak peek from Bravo, RHOSLC fans and Below Deck fans get a glimpse of Heather and friends having some ziplining fun. The group’s joined by deckhands Michael Gilman and Nathan Morley.

There’s no question everyone, especially Nathan, is having a good time. Heather echoes his sentiment too.

“I like to live on the edge, so I’m gonna go the fastest, craziest way I can,” she expresses.

When it’s all over, Heather adds, “Now death doesn’t seem so scary.”

What can else can Below Deck Adventure viewers expect from Heather Gay’s stint on the show?

The preview’s just a brief look at what Below Deck Adventure viewers have to look forward to on the new yachting show.

Heather and company will spend quality time in the hot tub as well as make sure the crew earns that tip money. The Mercury crew’s a man down, too, as Kyle Dickard’s position hasn’t been filled yet.

However, she must not have been that demanding because Kerry Titheradge had nothing but good things to say about Heather when he spoke to Entertainment Weekly in September.

“The energy that she brought was absolutely incredible,” the captain teased.

One thing is for sure. Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will be entertaining on Below Deck Adventure.

To watch the preview clip of Heather on Below Deck Adventure, click here.

Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.