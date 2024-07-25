Alexis Bellino has been the talk of the town since she returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 18.

After being off the show for 10 years, Alexis is back and bringing the drama.

This is thanks to her relationship with Shannon Beador’s ex, John Janssen.

There’s no question that Alexis has received a slew of backlash, especially when she posts anything with her man.

The backlash and drama have caused a resurgence of interest in Alexis’ stint on Below Deck.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During her time away from RHOC, Alexis appeared on Below Deck, where she had Kate Chastain dragging her.

When was RHOC star Alexis Bellino on Below Deck?

Alexis appeared on Season 7 of the OG Below Deck featuring Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate. At the time, Alexis was celebrating her divorce from Jim Bellino and her new romance with Andy Bohn.

The episodes earned Alexis a slew of backlash for her behavior with Andy. Their PDA was too much for viewers, those who were vacationing with them and Kate.

“She just got divorced, and I don’t know if she’s trying to prove it to her ex or her friends that she is doin’ fine! But you can be doin’ fine without having a tongue down your throat,” the former chief stew said via her confessional.

Those interested in watching Alexis do nothing but make out with her former fiancé Andy and see Kate diss her can check out Below Deck Season 7, Episodes 15 and 16.

Alexis’ PDA-filled relationship with Andy went bust in September 2023 when they called off their engagement. Two months later, Alexis began dating John after meeting him at The Quiet Woman.

Other Real Housewives stars who have appeared on Below Deck

Bravo has done an excellent job of having crossovers on Below Deck to keep it all in the family. Alexis isn’t the only Real Housewives star to appear on the hit yachting show.

She isn’t the only one who outraged fans with her behavior either. The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin was slammed after her two-episode stint on Below Deck Season 12.

Captain Lee deemed The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey as one of the nicest charter guests he ever had. Cynthia appeared on Below Deck Season 3.

The Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kary Brittingham was a guest on Season 2 of Below Deck Med and Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was the primary charter guest on Below Deck Adventure Season 1.

Whether Alexis Bellino is on Below Deck or RHOC, she certainly knows how to get fans riled up.

Do you remember Alexis being on Below Deck?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.