When is The Golden Bachelor finale? Here’s what viewers can expect

It’s almost time for Gerry Turner to make one of the biggest decisions of his life.

After taking a week off for Thanksgiving, The Golden Bachelor is about to return for an epic first-season finale.

It will be a two-hour episode where, undoubtedly, many tears will be shed.

In this heart-wrenching finale, Gerry will have to choose between his finale two choices — Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima — after spending the night with each of them during the Fantasy Suites dates in Costa Rica.

It’s not clear what went down in those suites because Gerry said that it was nobody’s business. But we can all make our assumptions.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

What we do know, though, is that Gerry started the trip off with Leslie and told her that he thought she was “the one.”

That was before spending the day — and the night — with Theresa Nist and seemingly changing his mind.

It wasn’t really much of a cliffhanger, but after two weeks of waiting, it certainly feels that way.

Here’s when The Golden Bachelor finale airs

Get your snacks ready and tune in on Thursday, November 30 at 8/7c to see what happens with Gerry Turner and who he picks as his forever partner.

Thanks to some well-timed spoilers, we already know who he picks, and if you want to know too, click here. We won’t spoil it for you in this article.

This is the first The Golden Bachelor finale, so how it will go is still up in the air. Usually, on a regular The Bachelor finale, we’ll see a bit more of the journey, the final rose ceremony, and usually, a proposal.

We still expect all of that.

The difference here is the After the Final Rose portion, where we typically meet the parents and see some interaction between the parents and the lead’s choice.

Since Gerry is 72 years old, we won’t be seeing that, but we do expect his daughters, and likely his granddaughters, to be on hand for the special episode.

We’re also hoping to get confirmation of The Golden Bachelorette finally and hopefully, an announcement about who it will be.

Jesse Palmer teased the ‘most emotional’ Bachelor finale in Bachelor Nation history

It’s not a surprise that The Golden Bachelor finale will be extremely emotional. Jesse Palmer has confirmed exactly that.

After all, Joy Behar has already criticized Gerry Turner for all the crying he’s done all season long. And she’s got a point. He cries in every episode.

The finale will definitely be emotional, though, because both Leslie and Theresa have admitted they are in love with Gerry and will accept a proposal if he offers one.

For his part, Gerry has told both women that he’s in love with them too. The one who doesn’t get the final rose will be heartbroken and will likely feel blindsided.

The Golden Bachelor returns on Thursday, November 30, at 8/7c on ABC.