When is the Big Brother 26 season finale? Here are the details

The Big Brother 26 season finale is coming up quickly.

Soon, the BB26 jury members will vote on the big winner.

A $750,000 prize is on the line this summer, and we may soon have an unexpected winner.

Big Brother fans bounced back and forth on who they thought would win, with many picking Tucker De Lauriers, Quinn Martin, and T’Kor Clottey early in the season.

Tucker was sent home before the jury phase, while Quinn and T’Kor now reside in the jury house.

All the people eliminated early are out of the running for the big prize, but they are still eligible to win America’s Favorite Houseguest.

When is the Big Brother 26 season finale?

Day 90 is when the Big Brother 26 season ends.

The season finale is scheduled for Sunday, October 13 on CBS.

CBS has given the producers two hours to work with, so host Julie Chen Moonves won’t have to rush things.

Some of the recent seasons have seen the show end with a 90-minute finale, often following Survivor on Wednesday evenings.

This time, the Big Brother houseguests get a Sunday night, and we hope there are no delays due to sporting events earlier in the evening.

The downside is that the finale is coming up so soon, meaning the long winter hiatus begins until Big Brother 27 arrives next summer.

Maybe CBS will surprise everyone with a new season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games this winter. It was a surprise hit from the last television season, and plenty of alums would love a shot.

