Natalya and Kyle have some things to hash out at the reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

When is the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion show? That’s the question on many fans’ minds as the season comes to a close.

It’s been a lackluster season, that’s for sure.

Season 7 of Below Deck Med brought the same drama each week with very few new twists or turns to keep the show engaging.

The constant relationship drama between Natasha Webb and Dave White was overkill.

There was also Natasha and stew Kyle Viljoen’s work style that didn’t mesh with Natalya Scudder, causing a lot of interior friction.

Even Below Deck Mediterranean fan favorites Courtney Veale and Mzi “Zee” Dempers couldn’t save Season 7.

When is the Below Deck Med Season 7 reunion?

Despite a long and mostly uneventful season, there’s still anticipation for a reunion show. The Below Deck Med Season 7 finale plays out tonight on Bravo, with those who have early access to Peacock already having the chance to watch it.

Last year the reunion show for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 aired immediately following the finale. That will not be the case with the current season of the show.

The Below Deck Med Season 7 reunion show will air on Tuesday, November 22, at 8/7c ahead of a brand new Below Deck Adventure. It’s a bit unusual for the network to air the reunion outside of its time slot but Below Deck Season 10 appears on Monday, November 21 at 8/7c in Below Deck Med’s time slot.

Unlike the rest of the season, the reunion will not drop early on Peacock. Instead, it will be on the streaming service on Wednesday, November 23.

What can fans expect from the reunion?

There will be plenty of drama to unpack — the tension between Kyle and Natalya, for one. Chef Dave and his inappropriate bullying behavior toward Natasha and her gaslighting him as well.

Fired bosun Raygan Tyler will have to face the music for her actions while she was in charge of the deck team on the Home luxury yacht. Storm Smith making Courtney led deckhand over Zee will be a hot topic, as will Storm and Natalya’s brief boatmance.

Kyle and Natasha’s work ethic should be addressed, as many fans took issue with their laziness.

Other topics to be touched upon should include Reid Jenkins making Courtney cry and stew Elena Dubaich joining the team after Kyle took a tumble down the steps. Yes, Kyle’s injury and dental issues should be addressed too.

The end of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is here, with the reunion looming.

Will you be tuning in to the reunion show?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.