When is the Below Deck Med Season 7 finale?

The fall season is here, which means Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will soon end.

Less than a handful of episodes are left in the season, which means it’s about time to say goodbye to Captain Sandy Yawn and crew.

There’s no question the current season hasn’t been one of the best in the Below Deck franchise.

Even Below Deck Med fan favorites Mzi “Zee” Dempers and Courtney Veale hasn’t been able to make this a must-see season.

Natasha Webb and Kyle Viljoen have come under fire from Below Deck Mediterranean viewers for their laziness. Plus, the chief stew has been one hot topic, with Daisy Kelliher and Hannah Ferrier weighing in on Natasha’s skills.

Warning the remainder of this article contains spoilers from Below Deck Med Season 7 Episode 15 from early access on Peacock.

When will the Below Deck Mediterranean finale air?

Since Episode 15 did not mention previews for a finale, there will be at least two more episodes in the season.

One more charter remains in the season, which means there will be at least two episodes. That means those watching on Peacock can expect the finale on Monday, October 24, while Bravo will drop it on Monday, October 31.

There’s a slim chance three episodes are left, although that seems like a lot considering the lackluster season. If three episodes remain, then the finale dates will be pushed to Monday, October 31 on Peacock and Monday, November 7 on Bravo.

As for the reunion show, well, last year, the Below Deck Med Season 6 reunion show aired immediately following the finale. Based on the number of episodes left to air, it seems likely the same thing will happen with Season 7 of the hit-yachting show.

What can fans expect from the rest of Below Deck Med Season 7?

Tensions are rising among the Home yacht crew, especially now that Courtney has been promoted to lead deckhand and Reid Jenkins has joined the team. Reid already made Courtney cry, although he did feel bad, and she did forgive him.

Natalya Scudder, Kyle, and Natasha will continue to clash, especially after Kyle got scolded by Captain Sandy for talking behind Natalya’s back. A screaming match between Kyle and Natalya ended Episode 15, with their drama being far from over, as she teased on Watch What Happens Live that she has blocked him.

For those who may not have loved this season of Below Deck Mediterranean, there’s good news on the horizon.

Season 10 of the OG Below Deck should be premiering in the next few weeks. Below Deck Adventure’s premiere date has been announced, and with BravoCon this weekend, Below Deck Season 10 more news should be dropped.

Are you ready for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 to end?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.