When is The Bachelorette Season 19 finale?

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired its Men Tell All this week, and only a few episodes are left before the big finale.

The Bachelorette leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have narrowed their men down to three each.

Due to Gabby and Rachel’s previous eliminations, they were able to keep all three of their remaining men after hometowns.

The ladies are hopeful they’ll end their season engaged to one of their final three men.

Fantasy suites are the next step for the two leads, and this season will be the first time six men make it to fantasy suites rather than the usual three.

With so much to unpack and cover during the pivotal fantasy suites, the overnight dates will take place throughout two episodes.

So when will After the Final Rose air? The finale won’t air during its usual Monday time slot.

The Bachelorette finale airs on a Tuesday

The remaining schedule for The Bachelorette Season 19 includes two weeks of fantasy suites.

Episode 8 will be centered around Fantasy Suites and will air this Monday, September 5.

The following week, Episode 9 also looks to be a fantasy suites episode and will begin the show’s shift to Tuesday nights.

Episode 9 airs Tuesday, September 13.

Rachel and Gabby had a memorable and disastrous fantasy suite experience on Clayton Echard’s season as Clayton broke both of their hearts when he revealed he was in love with all of the women in his final three. It remains to be seen if Rachel and Gabby’s fantasy suite experience will be smoother now that they’re the ones handing out roses.

After fantasy suites, viewers will finally get answers as to whether Gabby and Rachel found love in the finale.

The finale and After the Final Rose live special will air the week after, on Tuesday, September 20.

When will Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 air?

While there could be many reasons for The Bachelorette’s shift to Tuesdays at the tail-end of the season, one motive may be to get viewers adjusted to the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise schedule.

The Bachelor franchise won’t be giving viewers any breaks as Bachelor in Paradise will air the week after The Bachelorette Season 19 finale.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27.

In the weeks following, Bachelor in Paradise will give viewers double the content as it airs every Monday and Tuesday.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.