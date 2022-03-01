When is The Bachelor finale and what can we expect?

The Bachelor Season 26 lead Clayton Echard is almost at the end of his journey. Pic credit: ABC

Believe it or not, we’re almost at the end of Clayton Echard’s journey on this season of The Bachelor.

Beginning the series with 30 gorgeous women, the former NFL player has narrowed down his future wife to three finalists – wedding photographer Susie Evans, pilot instructor Rachel Recchia, and ICU nurse Gabby Windey.

While the remaining ladies have officially introduced the Missouri native to their families on their recent hometown dates, fans can expect three more episodes left of the reality dating show.

When is The Bachelor finale?

Viewers will have to wait two weeks to see Clayton Echard give out his final rose as the finale airs on Monday, March 24th at 8/7c on ABC.

However, instead of one episode next week, Bachelor Nation can rejoice that The Bachelor will have new episodes airing both Monday and Tuesday (March 7 and 8).

First up on Monday is the highly anticipated Women’s Tell All special.

Not too long ago, several alumni from The Bachelor Season 26 flew to Los Angeles to spill tea on the drama, and villain Shanae Ankney is definitely expected to take the hot seat.

Other women expected in a spotlight conversation include Serene Russell and Teddi Wright, along with controversial contestants Salley Carson and Sarah Hamrick.

What can we expect from The Bachelor finale?

Following the Women Tell All, Tuesday night’s episode will cover the steamy fantasy suite dates.

Fresh off introducing Clayton Echard to their closest loved ones, the remaining three women are jetted off for ultra-romantic overnight dates in Iceland.

Fantasy dates have made or broken several Bachelor relationships over the years, and it’s been teased all season that Clayton will have to confess to being intimate with two women.

While it’s unsure exactly how it plays out, in the teaser for the final episode, Susie is heard saying, “I shouldn’t have to ask my future husband to not sleep with somebody else.”

Last month The Bachelor producer Mark Fleiss promised in a “historical announcement” that the finale to Clayton Echard’s journey is “spoiler-proof.”

He added, “No one knows how it will end, cuz it ain’t over til it’s over! And it ain’t over…”

Mike’s statement has led fans to believe the show ends on a cliff-hanger, viewers will have to tune in on March 24th to see if Clayton Echard ends his season of The Bachelor engaged.

How do you think Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor will end? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.