When is the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All?

This season’s Happily Ever After? Tell All will be a four-part series. Pic credit: TLC

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has come to an end. So when can viewers expect to watch the Tell All?

This season of Happily Ever After? saw returning 90 Day Fiance couples Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kimberly Menzies and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten, Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, and Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched the drama among the cast resume this season.

Libby and Andrei continued to clash with her family, and Angela and Michael’s marriage is up in the air after Michael had an online affair with a younger woman.

Kimberly and Usman seemingly called off their engagement, and Bilal and Shaeeda continued to disagree over having a baby.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ed and Liz questioned whether they were ready for marriage, and Yara and Jovi argued about her wanting to stay in Europe. At the same time, Sumit and Jenny continued to hold onto the hope his family would finally accept their marriage.

Here’s when and where to watch the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All

So when does the four-part special air, and where can you watch it?

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All will air on Sunday, January 1 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.

The Season 7 finale gave viewers a glimpse of what’s to come during the upcoming multi-part Tell All.

The Season 7 finale, Thank U, Next, revealed that for the first time in franchise history, the Tell All, titled No Limits, will be presented as an all-new four-part series.

Every relationship will be ‘put to the test’ during Season 7 Tell All

As longtime Tell All host Shaun Robinson explained at the end of the episode, “For the very first time, we’ll follow our couples inside and outside the studio. Every relationship is put to the test. New secrets will be revealed.”

During a preview for the explosive Tell All, Big Ed tells cameras that he’s on his way to what he calls the “blood bath” before he’s seen calling Jenny a crybaby, to which she replies, “Kiss my a**!”

Michael demands respect toward his wife, Angela, from his castmate, Usman. Jovi suggests to Andrei that perhaps he’s the problem amid Libby’s family’s issues. Despite backlash from the rest of the cast, Kimberly continues to defend Usman.

Libby’s brother, Charlie Potthast, is seen going at it with his nemesis, Andrei. Angela breaks down when Shaun reveals that Michael is back on Instagram. And one last bombshell is teased when Ed’s ex, Rose Vega, makes a surprise appearance after Shaun hints that he’s been talking to her while engaged to Liz.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday, January 1 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.