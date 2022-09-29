When is Below Deck Season 10 release date?

The wait is almost over for Captain Lee’s TV return. Pic credit: Bravo

When is the Below Deck Season 10 release date? That’s a question Below Deck fans are asking as Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean begins to wind down.

It’s that time of year again when Captain Lee Rosbach and crew will soon be back on the small screen.

The OG Below Deck show always follows Below Deck Med and tends to debut in late fall, keeping fans entertained all winter long.

After a tension-filled Season 9 of Below Deck that was not extremely entertaining, fans are ready for a fresh season of the show.

The Below Deck Adventure premiere date and cast was announced a few weeks ago, but what about Below Deck?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

When is the Below Deck Season 10 release date on Bravo?

There are less than a handful of episodes left in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, with the finale projected to be on Monday, October 24. The reunion show will either immediately follow the finale, as it did last year with Below Deck Med, or air on Monday, October 31.

This means that the Below Deck Season 10 should premiere on either Monday, October 31, or Monday, November 7. It all depends on when Below Deck Mediterranean wraps up.

Below Deck Adventure premieres on Tuesday, November 1. There’s a chance Bravo may save Below Deck until November 7 to re-air the Below Deck Adventure premiere after it to help build an audience off of the OG show.

The good news is in about a month Below Deck will be back on Bravo airwaves. Bravo should be dropping a trailer, revealing the cast and premiere date any day now.

What else do we know about Below Deck Season 10?

A lot of controversy has surrounded the upcoming season, and it hasn’t even premiered.

Back in May, Eddie Lucas revealed he was not asked back for Season 10. The three-time Below Deck star also shared the cast gets peanuts in pay compared to other cast members on Bravo, especially the Real Housewives ladies.

Then Rachel Hargrove announced she was done with Below Deck and Bravo in July. The chef blasted the show and network for its treatment of cast members.

Rachel was initially on the list to attend BravoCon 2022 but pulled out after her rants against the show and network. There was speculation that Rachel had already filmed Season 10 before her declaration.

Captain Lee will, of course, be at the helm of the season. However, it’s believed that Captain Sandy Yawn takes over for him at some point due to health reasons.

Stay tuned for more details on Below Deck Season 10 coming soon.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 is streaming on Bravo.