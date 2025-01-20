When does The Voice Season 27 premiere in 2025? That’s the question on The Voice fans’ minds now that the holiday season is over.

The Voice has been a fall and spring staple for NBC for over a decade.

Season 27 of the hit singing show has fans even more excited because of one coach’s return.

Instead of keeping the same panel of coaches each season, The Voice continuously switches things up.

There’s good news for The Voice fans because the wait for the new season is almost over.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about The Voice Season 27.

When does The Voice Season 27 premiere in 2025?

The Voice returns for Season 27 on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on NBC with a two-hour episode. Those who miss the premiere on NBC can catch it on Peacock the next day.

We know that The Voice will eventually have episodes on Tuesday nights, but that has not been revealed as of yet. Blind auditions will kick off Season 27, and a winner will be crowned in May.

OG The Voice coach Adam Levine returns to the iconic red chairs for Season 27 after a 10-season absence.

Hot on the heels of his first season and first win, Michael Buble returns for his second stint on the show, while John Legend returns for his 10th season.

Kelsea Ballerini rounds out the coaches for her first time on The Voice. The country crooner is no stranger to the show, though, having appeared as an advisor and part-time coach.

The Voice teases Season 27

NBC and the coaches have been hyping up the new season of The Voice. The Voice’s official Instagram account shared a fun promo for the new season.

“New year, new season. 🎉 #TheVoice returns February 3 with Coaches @AdamLevine, @JohnLegend, @KelseaBallerini and @MichaelBublé on @nbc and streaming on @peacock,” read the caption.

Adam has been teasing his return since it was announced last summer. The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of him with his fellow coaches to promote the show.

“First week of taping Season 27 of @nbcthevoice with these three is done, love them, it’s great to be back! #S27 #Spring2025” was his caption.

The Voice fans already know that John and Adam have interesting banter. It will be exciting to see how Kelsea and Michael fit into the mix.

Are you ready for The Voice Season 27?

The Voice Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on NBC.