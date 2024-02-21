When does the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell Air air on TLC?

We’re nearing the end of Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, so viewers are looking forward to their favorite part of the season: the Tell All.

Each season on 90 Day Fiance, viewers are treated to a Tell All, typically aired in two or three segments.

The Tell All is the reality TV event that 90 Day Fiance viewers crave at the end of each season because of all the unscripted drama it brings.

The castmates open up to host Shaun Robinson about their relationship’s ups and downs and spill all the piping hot tea that transpired off-camera.

The 17th and most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance Season 10, You May Now Kiss the Bride, aired on Sunday, February 18, and we watched the first half of the couples’ wedding ceremonies.

So far, we know that three couples have tied the knot: Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham, and Citra and Sam Wilson.

Next week, we’ll find out if the remaining four couples make it to the altar, including Nikki Exotika and Igor Shutencov (AKA Justin Moldova), Anali Vallejos and Clayton Clark, Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez Rojas, and Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne.

So what does that mean for the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell All air date? Here’s everything you need to know.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell All is still weeks away

We still have another full episode on Sunday, February 25, titled Happily Ever Afters before the Tell All transpires.

That means Part 1 of the Tell All will air on Sunday, March 3, at 8/7c on TLC, with Part 2 airing the following week on Sunday, March 10, at the same time.

90 Day Fiance fans may have wondered about the timeline since the show went on hiatus this season for Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and Super Bowl LVIII.

Episode 11, For Richer or for Poorer, aired on Sunday, December 17, and no episodes aired on December 24 or December 31.

Episode 12 picked back up on January 7 but paused again on January 11 for the Super Bowl, resuming again on February 18.

Episode 18 will feature the remaining wedding ceremonies for this season’s couples

In this week’s episode, we got a glimpse at some scenes from next week, and it showed us not everything will be rainbows and butterflies.

We were left wondering whether Anali would stand up Clayton at the altar after keeping him and their guests waiting for an hour at the venue.

Then, a preview showed Ashley losing her cool and “ugly crying” on the way to her wedding, where a tropical storm was rapidly approaching and Manuel exclaiming, “Oh my God,” as he waited for Ashley with ominous thunder and lightning crashing in the background.

Sophie questioned whether she made the right decision by marrying Rob, and we saw him, like Clayton, waiting for Sophie to arrive at the altar before she and her mom disappeared in the opposite direction.

The final preview clip featured Nikki Exotika bawling as she told producers that Justin “had it” with her and implied that he didn’t go through with coming to America to start a future with her.

Prepare yourself because there is still plenty more 90 Day Fiance drama to unpack before this season’s Tell All.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.