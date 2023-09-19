When does the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell All air?

It’s hard to believe, but Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has come to an end.

While we’ll miss following the tumultuous storylines of the cast members and their international lovers, we still have more to look forward to.

That’s because 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6’s last hurrah, The Couples Tell All, is still on the menu.

This season’s Tell All will differ from all other seasons of the 90 Day Fiance franchise with one major difference: there will be a live studio audience.

A preview clip for the Tell All features some tense moments among the cast, which includes Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan, Riley Diego and Violet Tuyet, Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi, Dempsey Wilkinson and Statler Riley, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, David Dangerfield and Sheila Mangubat, Tyray Mollett, and Christian Allgood and Cleo.

As the preview shows, most of the foreign cast members attended the Tell All via video chat, including Dempsey and Cleo from the U.K., Violet from Vietnam, Razvan from Romania, Nicola from Israel, and Tyray, seemingly from his home state of California.

Everything we know about 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6: The Couples Tell All

Jasmine, however, was with Gino for the Tell All for the first time in person after receiving her K-1 visa, despite some bumps in the road, as we watched during the Season 6 finale, One Crazy Summer.

Although TLC has yet to officially announce the air date and time for The Couples Tell All, we can deduce from past seasons that it’ll air on the same slot, meaning this Sunday, September 24, at 8/7c, both on TLC and Discovery+.

It’s also unclear whether this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will feature a one-part Tell All or a multi-segment Tell All. We’ve seen both in the past within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, so it likely depends on how much drama transpired during filming.

Judging by the preview clip above, there was plenty of drama on stage. Shaun Robinson will be taking over as the host once again for The Couples Tell All and will put the castmates in the hot seat.

The Tell All teases plenty more drama from this season’s cast

The preview clip shows us Meisha describing the Tell All as “exciting” but also walking into a “den of wolves.” Amanda calls some of her castmates “toxic as f**k” but declines to name names when asked by producers.

Backstage, Jasmine points a finger at Gino, demanding that he stick by her side. From his video screen, Razvan grills Christian about hitting on girls in the bars.

Also speaking from a video screen, Nicola explains that men are the “head of the house,” while Meisha’s daughter shows concerns that Nicola will make her feel “trapped” in her own home, prompting Statler to suggest that Meisha search other “fish in the sea.”

The clip ends with Shaun questioning Jasmine about the alleged sex tape she recorded with her ex, Dane, and Tyray calling Christian, the catfisher who posed as Carmella for years.

Having a live audience will surely up the ante too. Whether or not the audience will interact with the cast and be able to ask questions remains to be seen, but that sure would make things interesting as well.

Regardless of the format of the Tell All, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers will be tuning in this weekend to catch all the juicy theatrics.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell All airs on Sunday, September 24 at 8/7c, both on TLC and Discovery+.