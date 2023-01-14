Captain Glenn will be back for another season of the hit sailing show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Season 10 is in full swing, so it won’t be much longer until Below Deck Sailing Yacht hits Bravo airwaves.

It’s been months since Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans watched Captain Glenn Shephard and his crew on the small screen.

There’s no question that Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht took the sailing show to a whole new level.

The dream team of Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, and Captain Glenn has proven to be ratings gold for Bravo.

Immediately after Season 3 wrapped last summer, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were already clamoring for Season 4 details.

Now that 2023 has arrived there’s even more interest in Below Deck Sailing Yacht and when Season 4 will premiere.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

When does Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premiere on Bravo?

The good news for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans is that the wait for a new season keeps dwindling down. Season 10 of Below Deck is nearing midseason, which means only weeks until the sailing show returns.

Ever since Below Deck Sailing Yacht joined the Below Deck family, it has followed the OG show. The formula has proven to be quite successful for Bravo. So, there should be no reason why the network won’t air Below Deck Season 4 after Season 10 of Below Deck wraps.

The bad news is that Below Deck premiered much later in the fall than it has in the past, pushing the finale well into March. Unfortunately, that will push the premiere date of Below Deck Sailing Yacht to the end of March or the beginning of April.

It all depends on how many episodes are in Below Deck Season 10. The average count can range from 15-17, plus a reunion show.

That said, more details on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiere should be dropping in the next few weeks.

Below Deck Season 4 casting news

Although Bravo tends to keep the cast for new seasons of Below Deck quiet until the teaser and premiere information drops, last summer photos leaked of three Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorites returning for Season 4.

Captain Glenn will be back, which shouldn’t be a surprise, as Parsifal III will again be the sailing vessel on the show. The two go hand in hand, after all.

Gary and Daisy are back too! They have each expressed interest in continuing to work with Captain Glenn and to keep filming the hit show.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear Colin will be back as she focuses on his journey with his rebuilt catamaran Parlay Revival. Plus, Colin was not featured in any of the leaked photos and was at home when the pictures were released.

Who’s ready for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.