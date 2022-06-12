When does America’s Got Talent live voting begin?

America’s Got Talent judges. Pic credit: NBC

America’s Got Talent Has returned and over the first two weeks, fans have gotten a chance to see some great auditions.

However, these were all pre-recorded a while back and the choices to move on to the next rounds have already been decided.

While the judges choose the people who move on in the show right now, just like American Idol, fans will get to vote later in the competition.

Here is when that voting begins.

When can fans vote on America’s Got Talent?

Much like American Idol, the first few rounds of America’s Got Talent have the judges make all the decisions. There are four judges and at least three of them have to say yes to move on a contestant.

There are also five golden buzzers, one for each judge and one for host Terry Crews. This means, at the least, there will be five episodes for the auditions. After this, the competition continues on with those who moved on, with only the five golden buzzer winners getting to wait until the finals.

It appears the auditions will last a lot longer than that, with them scheduled to end on August 2.

However, there will be a longer wait to get to where fans can start voting on their favorites. According to NBC Insider, the live shows don’t start until August 9. They will then last for five weeks, and the America’s Got Talent finals will air on September 31. There will be one more episode on September 14 where the finale results are revealed.

How do fans vote on America’s Got Talent?

When it comes to the voting rounds, each week there will be people competing to move on in the competition. Accompanying each live episode is a results episode where America votes on who they want to keep. They can vote on both NBC.com and the AGT official app.

Out of the bottom three vote-getters, fans vote to save one. The other two acts go to the judges to save and move on in the competition.

In the finals, the remaining acts will perform again and the next night the $1 million winner is named.

Who has moved to the finals already on America’s Got Talent?

So far, there are two people who have moved on to the finals.

The first is saxophone player Avery Dixon who learned to play to help combat bullying at school and has become a very talented player. Terry Crews gave him the golden buzzer.

The second is 11-year-old singer Maddie Baez, who said if she wins she will use the winnings to help her dad with cancer research. Howie Mandel gave her the golden buzzer.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.