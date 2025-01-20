It’s that time of year again when American Idol fans are wondering when the show will be back on ABC airwaves.

Ever since ABC revived American Idol, spring has become all about the singing competition.

Now, as the new year is in full swing, American Idol fans are buzzing about the show’s return.

Changes are coming to American Idol for the first time since the reboot, adding more fuel to fans’ excitement about Season 23.

There’s some good and bad news on the American Idol front.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

When does American Idol start in 2025 and who are the judges?

We are still weeks away from American Idol’s Season 23 premiere. On Sunday, March 2, ABC will air a special preview of the premiere episode after The Oscars.

Then, on Sunday, March 9, American Idol officially premieres at 8/7c. American Idol will remain in the coveted time slot until the finale in May.

American Idol will have a new yet familiar face at the judge’s table this season. Carrie Underwood returns to where it all began for her 20 years ago, this time as a judge.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Katy Perry left American Idol following Season 22. Katy was one of the original judges on the American Idol reboot.

Carrie will join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in the search for the next American Idol. Ryan Seacrest is back as host despite his busy schedule, including his new duties on Wheel of Fortune.

American Idol Season 23 trailer

Over the next couple of weeks, we should see more teasers and promos for American Idol. ABC released a trailer at the end of last year to promote Carrie’s return.

The video features throwback footage of Carrie first walking into the American Idol stage to audition years ago, intertwined with her highly anticipated return.

Luke and Lionel greet Carrie as she tears up over sitting at the judges’ table. Ryan soon joins them, while they all vow to change lives together.

“20 years ago, Carrie Underwood walked through these Idol doors and became a star 🤩 Join us in welcoming her back as a judge March 9 on the season premiere of #AmericanIdol on ABC and Stream on Hulu!” read the caption on the video posted to the ABC and American Idol Instagram accounts.

There’s no doubt the dynamic will be different with Carrie in the mix instead of Katy.

Who’s excited for American Idol to return with Luke, Ryan, Lionel, and Carrie?

American Idol Season 23 premieres on Sunday, March 9, at 8/7c on ABC.