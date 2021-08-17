What to know about David Spade on Bachelor in Paradise: Net worth, famous exes and more

Wells Adams and David Spade on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 opened, and David Spade was there as a guest host.

With Chris Harrison leaving the franchise, there will be various guest hosts this season, with Spade as one of the first.

For those unfamiliar with the comedian, here is what you need to know about David Spade.

Who is David Spade?

David Spade got his start as a comedian, and he made his name thanks to his role on Saturday Night Live.

Spade joined SNL in 1990 and was a cast member for six years.

Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Spade became close friends with several fellow cast members, including Chris Farley and Adam Sandler.

Spade then broke out in movies with buddy comedies with Farley in Tommy Boy and Black Sheep, and later, he appeared in Sandler movies, including Grown Ups, Jack & Jill, and Hotel Transylvania.

Spade also starred in some movies of his own, including titles like Joe Dirt, Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, and Father of the Year.

He also had a lead role on the sitcoms Just Shoot Me and Rules of Engagement.

What is David Spade’s net worth?

David Spade has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades now.

Thanks to his TV show career, movie roles, and standup comedy shows, he has done very well for himself.

At 57, David Spade’s net worth is $60 million.

Much of his net worth also comes from his real estate dealings, where he has several homes. He is also someone who doesn’t just hoard his money, as he has become a philanthropist, donating money to different charitable foundations.

Who has David Spade dated?

David Spade has also been connected with several famous women over the years.

Among the names Spade has dated, supermodels, actresses, and comedians are part of his past.

He has dated Heather Locklear (Melrose Place), Lara Flynn Boyle (Twin Peaks), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Teri Hatcher (Desperate Housewives), and Naya Rivera (Glee).

Spade also has a daughter (Harper), who he shares with Playboy Playmate Jillian Grace.

Other women that Spade has dated include model Caprice Bourret, Brittany Daniel (Sweet Valley High), Krista Allen (Baywatch), Charlotte McKinney, Kristy Swanson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Nicolette Sheridan (Desperate Housewives), Tara Reid (American Pie), Pamela Anderson (Baywatch), Sara Foster (Entourage), and Carmen Electra.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Monday nights on ABC at 8/7c.