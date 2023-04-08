What is the status of Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva’s divorce? Here’s what we know

90 Day Fiance couple Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva are no longer together, but what is the status of their impending divorce?

This is a question many 90 Day Fiance viewers have been asking ever since the duo teased getting back together.

Following their split, Natalie joined the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life, where she seemed to have found love again with Josh Weinstein.

However, during the Season 3 Tell All, Natalie called out Josh for not being dedicated enough to their long-distance relationship. Additionally, Natalie hinted that she wanted to get back together with Mike.

Natalie has continued to confuse 90 Day Fiance viewers with her social media activity too. She has dropped hints that she and Mike may have reconciled, but meanwhile, Mike was dating former Rock of Love contestant Marcia Alves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When questioned about filing for divorce during the Season 3 The Single Life Tell All, Natalie told her castmates that she was choosing to stay married to Mike.

Natalie told Josh on stage, “I will never divorce for a guy who is not gonna be there for me and I don’t give a f**k what you think of me, honestly.”

Did 90 Day Fiance couple Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva file for divorce?

So, with all of the back-and-forth between Natalie and Mike, has the duo filed for divorce yet? Here’s what we know.

According to an updated report from In Touch, Mike and Natalie are still legally married — that’s because neither of them has filed for divorce. Court records obtained by the outlet confirm that neither Mike nor Natalie has submitted the required paperwork in Washington, where Mike resides, or Florida, to where Natalie has relocated.

A clerk from the Clallam County Court also confirmed that there is no divorce in progress between Mike and Natalie. So, what does that mean for the status of their relationship? It’s a bit complicated.

Natalie and Josh Weinstein sparked relationship rumors

Despite voicing that she wanted to rekindle her romance with Mike and bashing Josh on stage at the Tell All, it appears that Natalie is giving things another chance with Josh.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Natalie and Josh sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted together. The duo recorded an Instagram video shared to their respective Stories, showing them seated together in a car at night. Neither of them spoke in the video, but Natalie blew a kiss to the camera in the seconds-long recording, leaving her followers scratching their heads.

Although Natalie and Josh have yet to confirm their relationship status, Josh’s ex-wife revealed that Josh and Natalie are still dating and will appear on an upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance, presumably the spinoff, The Single Life. In February 2023, Natalie even confirmed that she’ll make another appearance on the franchise.

Mike’s romance with Marcia Alves has come to an end

Meanwhile, Mike’s romance with Marcia is over after eight months of dating. As Monsters and Critics also reported, Marcia revealed to an IG follower in a comment that the distance between herself and Mike became too much to handle.

“I care for him and do wish him the best and I’m sure we will see each other again, but for now we are friends and we love each other like that,” she wrote.

In addition, Mike’s rep, Howard “Howie” Wood, told In Touch in a recent statement, “Distance and career obligations for both had always been an issue, but the friendship remains,” adding, “There’s no bad blood between these two, it is what it is.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.