What is the Judges Song Contest on American Idol tonight?

Katy Perry on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Tonight on American Idol, the top 11 will take the stage to sing a new song as they try to move on in the competition.

However, tonight’s contest is called the Judges Song Contest, which might be a slight troll toward American Song Contest, which airs at the same time on Monday nights.

So, what is the Judges Song Contest, and how will it determine who moves on in the competition?

Here is what you need to know.

What is American Idol’s Judges Song Contest?

The Judges Song Contest gives Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie a competition in this round of American Idol.

The contest is what it sounds like.

The three judges will choose songs for the top 11 to perform. These songs are ones the judges feel would be the best fit for the particular singers involved.

Each judge will choose a song for each contestant, and then the singers will get the list of the three songs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They will not know who recommended which song, though.

The singer will choose one of the songs on the list and perform it on Monday night.

The judge who gets the most songs chosen will win the Judges Song Contest.

Tonight’s episode will also have voting at the same time from coast to coast, so make sure to tune in and vote for your favorites to move on in the competition.

Who is in the American Idol top 11 this season?

Here is who is competing in tonight’s Judges Song Contest.

Platinum Ticket holder Jay Copeland didn’t get enough fan votes last week, but he redeemed himself on Sunday night and got enough votes to move on in the competition tonight.

Country singer Huntergirl, the second Platinum Ticket holder still in the competition, will also move on. She hasn’t been in danger of elimination the entire season.

Former America’s Got Talent fan favorite, Christian Guardino, was also safe and moved on to the next round after his fantastic rendition of Take Me to Church.

Nicolina blew everyone away with her rendition of Hallelujah on Sunday night and also moved on.

Fritz Hager will also move on to this round as someone who has slid in as a new frontrunner.

Rounding out the top 11 is Leah Marlene, Tristen Gressett, Lady K, Mike Parker, Emyrson Flora, and Noah Thompson.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.