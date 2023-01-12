What is the future of Sister Wives now that Kody Brown is a monogamist?

Kody is currently a one-woman man. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Kody Brown set out to educate viewers about his polygamist lifestyle, but now that he’s only left with one wife, what does that mean for the future of Sister Wives?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, three of Kody’s four wives have left him: Christine split in 2021, Janelle left him in 2022, and Meri was the latest to flee earlier this year.

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, has long been rumored to be his favorite wife, and although he hasn’t directly come out and admitted it, it’s clear that she is.

Kody’s favoritism towards Robyn was a major factor in Christine’s decision to leave him and the family, and the same likely applies to Janelle and Meri.

Kody’s tagline at the beginning of every Sister Wives episode used to be, “Love should be multiplied, not divided.” But he’s done exactly the opposite – so what does that mean for the future of the show?

Technically, Kody is currently a monogamist, given that he only has one wife, Robyn, who also happens to be his legal spouse. He’s also denounced the plural marriage lifestyle in recent months, so it’s apparent that he no longer wants a bevy of wives living under the same roof.

What does the future hold for Sister Wives now that Kody Brown is no longer a polygamist?

Although Sister Wives’ popularity has skyrocketed in recent months, mainly due to Kody’s often stupid antics, the name of the show alone no longer applies to Kody’s lifestyle.

Fans of the show have been begging TLC for a spinoff starring Christine and Janelle. Now that Meri is Kody’s ex, perhaps they’d want to see her included too. Christine has already gotten a spinoff in the form of a digital cooking show, Cooking with Just Christine.

TLC hasn’t made any official announcements regarding a future season of Sister Wives. Still, as a Brown family insider told The Sun in December 2022, “It’s not the end of Sister Wives. It’s not going anywhere,” reportedly, Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn have multi-year contracts.

Christine Brown hints that Sister Wives isn’t over yet

Christine hinted that the show could be far from over when she told her fans and followers that she promised Kody and the other wives that she would “stay with the show” for as long as it’s on the air.

Further sparking rumors that Sister Wives will return for another season in some capacity, last month Christine told her fans in a TikTok video that she is “definitely not” leaving the show, and even shared the set TLC provided for her in her Utah home’s basement.

“I’m still doing Sister Wives, no worries, everybody,” Christine said during the video in December 2022.

Much of the storyline during Season 17 focused on the demise of Christine and Kody’s marriage, a stark contrast from the early days when Sister Wives first premiered in 2010.

Season 17 of Sister Wives sees record-setting ratings

During Season 1, Kody and his wives were still raising their supersized family, and Robyn was only courting Kody at the time. Meri, Janelle, and Christine were still sharing one home until Kody uprooted the family from Lehi, Utah, to Las Vegas, Nevada, for fear of being prosecuted for bigamy.

Despite the backlash Kody receives from most Sister Wives viewers, his behavior during Season 17 of the show helped catapult it to the highest-rated season in the last six years, according to Nielsen. The first episode alone garnered an average of 2.2 million viewers.

With the future of Sister Wives still up in the air, it begs the question of whether viewers would be interested in continuing to watch Kody and Robyn’s relationship or would they prefer to follow the lives of Kody’s exes.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.