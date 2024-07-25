What is the AI Arena on Big Brother 26 and how does it work?

Big Brother 26 has a new twist for the fans.

During the first eviction episode, the AI Arena will be presented.

AINSLEY teased the AI Arena during a previous episode, adding a new wrinkle to the Eviction Ceremony.

Many fans were surprised to learn AINSLEY’s real identity, and she will be back to cause some more mayhem.

The first Head of Household (Angela Murray) had to nominate three people for eviction. The three nominees were a way to raise the stakes for the AI Arena.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here are some spoilers from the first Veto Meeting. That’s where the final nominees for Week 1 were set. It sets the stage for some excitement at the voting ceremony.

What is the AI Arena?

The AI Arena is the name of a challenge before the Eviction Ceremony.

All three nominees for the week will enter the AI Arena on eviction night.

The winner of the AI Arena gains safety for the week and immediately steps off the block.

The losers of the AI Arena remain on the block and once the final nominees are set, the eviction vote will happen.

Host Julie Chen Moonves will help lead the houseguests through everything.

Tucker: "Maybe if we leave a trail of glitter leading to the front door she (Lisa) will just walk out." #BB26 pic.twitter.com/7rXDCF0QY5 — MATHEW (@itsmathewturner) July 24, 2024

AI Arena adds an extra level of excitement to eviction night

Sometimes an eviction vote can be extremely predictable on eviction night. It can drain the episode of excitement.

By having three people at risk of going home, this new wrinkle could lead to more viewers tuning in for the evictions.

Shaking things up with the houseguests leads to more chats about voting.

It also takes away some of the power from the Head of Household. Looking back on Week 1 of Big Brother 26, that might be good.

The first AI Arena will happen during the July 25 episode. It will then lead to the first eviction of the summer.

“Lord help anybody else who pisses me off right now.” LMFAOOO #bb26 pic.twitter.com/a6iVeED15C — 💗💗💗 (@kemsveto) July 24, 2024

Some more from Big Brother 26

A houseguest almost quit the BB26 cast during Week 1. They missed home, missed their family, and weren’t finding joy in the game.

CBS has shifted the Big Brother episode schedule again. Make sure to note the upcoming time changes for the BB26 cast.

Here’s a link to an early BB26 alliance chart. It breaks down which people were working together to begin the season. Which alliances will survive when there is a new Head of Household? Stay tuned!

they provided us with a legendary week one of big brother, you can’t lie #BB26 pic.twitter.com/jz6HipYOa4 — c (@realitybrotherr) July 24, 2024

Previous Big Brother episodes are streaming on Paramount+. The service also has the live feeds this summer.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.