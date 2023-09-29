What is Nicola Kanaan’s career? Here’s how the 90 Day Fiance star makes a living

Nicola Kanaan has made no secret of his deeply religious values, and he has gotten a lot of flak from viewers.

However, there is more to the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star than just his beliefs.

Not much is known about his career and what he does in Israel to pay the bills, but we’re about to delve into that.

We met the 46-year-old virgin this season when his fiance, Meisha Johnson, introduced us to her new man.

The couple met online and had a relationship for seven years, but finally, they were able to meet in person to see if their chemistry was real.

Things didn’t exactly start the way Meisha imagined, as Nicola was awkward around her and wasn’t as affectionate as she had hoped.

Despite a slew of family issues to contend with, the couple made major strides, and by the end of the season, they were engaged.

Nicola’s K1 visa has been approved, and he’s already in the U.S. with Meisha and her kids, but can he support them financially?

What is Nicola Kanaan’s career?

Nicola’s profession is that of a practical mechanical engineer, and he attended the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology from 1995 to 1997.

His LinkedIn profile also reveals that he has skills in web design, finance, and marketing — to name a few. He also has industry knowledge in the stock market and investments.

Nicola speaks four languages: Arabic, English, Italian, and Hebrew.

True to form, his professional profile is focused on religion, and Nicola noted in his profile that “Jesus Christ is my Reason for every Season.”

“I don’t believe in philosophy; I believe in the living word of God through the Bible of Jesus. One Word from God is better than ten thousand words from men,” he continued.

90 Day Fiance star Nicola has made a business out of his love for the Catholic faith

Nicola’s company, Novena Prayer, was launched in 2016 and is dedicated to all things religious. The 90 Day Fiance star is the CEO and founder,r and he has some great reviews on the site.

The website aims to heal people through prayer, and it features prayer calendars, daily bible readings, quizzes, and articles. There’s also a Novena Prayer podcast.

The website also sells “Holy Land Christian Products to Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Russia Etc.”

However, there’s also an option to donate to the cause with the option of a one-time cash amount, or you can choose a monthly, quarterly, or annual donation.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs on Sunday, October 1, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.