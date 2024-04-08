What is Gino Palazzolo’s net worth? Here’s how the 90 Day Fiance star earns his money

Gino Palazzolo may play coy about his finances, but the 90 Day Fiance personality is rolling in the dough.

When we were introduced to Gino and his Panamanian fiancee, now wife, Jasmine Pineda, during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, we got the impression that he lived an average life financially.

The Michigan native didn’t give off wealthy vibes, but his actions started offering us hints that he was more well-off than he let on.

Even though Gino wasn’t working then, he offered to pay for Jasmine’s pricey high-rise condo in Panama, flaunting his financial freedom.

We’ve also watched Gino shell out some big bucks for Jasmine’s jewelry, some of her plastic surgeries, and, most recently, their Michigan wedding.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Not to mention, Gino had to spend thousands of dollars on Jasmine’s K-1 visa to get her to America.

So, how does Gino have so much cash to spend so freely? Let’s take a look.

Here’s how Gino Palazzolo has amassed his wealth

For starters, the 53-year-old TLC star works as a Product Development Engineer for Faurecia and, per his LinkedIn profile, is a “global leader in automotive technology” in Canton, Michigan.

Gino’s job as a Product Development Engineer earns him a paycheck between $81,000 and $105,000 annually per Glassdoor.

In addition to his work as an engineer, Gino has been wise about investing his earnings, allowing him and Jasmine to live comfortably off his savings until they got married last summer.

During his 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 debut, Gino admitted, “I have a lot of investments.”

“I buy and sell my own stock, and my value hit, like, $650,000 or something like that,” Gino added. “But that’s basically money for our retirement, so I don’t want to touch any of that right now.”

In addition to his career and investments, Gino pads his bank accounts with income from his 90 Day Fiance appearances.

Gino has appeared in Seasons 5 and 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, then Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, and currently stars in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

As a cast member in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Gino reportedly earns between $500 and $1,500 per episode, meaning that by now, with 60 episodes under his belt, he’s earned a minimum of $30,000 and will add to that with more episodes of Happily Ever After? coming this season.

Gino is worth more than $1 million, but he remains thrifty

Between his employment, investments, and appearances on TLC, Gino’s estimated net worth is $1.5 million, per multiple sources across the internet.

Even though Gino has money to spend, that doesn’t mean he enjoys blowing his hard-earned income.

This season on Happily Ever After? we watched as he refused to pay $5,000 for an immigration lawyer to help Jasmine get her sons to the U.S. sooner, claiming he didn’t have the money.

Gino also expressed his hesitation to drop thousands on his and Jasmine’s wedding and her wedding dress, and he nearly flipped his lid when he discovered that Jasmine spent $10,000 on butt implants.

Gino isn’t thrilled about spending all of his money on Jasmine

Gino admitted during a confessional that dishing out so much cash for Jasmine’s wants and needs made him feel like a human ATM.

“I’ve helped Jasmine out a lot since I’ve met her, helping her pay her rent, money for her children, cosmetic procedures,” Gino has confessed.

“And I’ve been doing that because I love her, and I know she needs the help and she’s not really working right now, but feels like I’m the one that’s always giving. I give, give, give, and Jasmine’s just like, taking, taking.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.