What is Ben Rathbun up to since his time on 90 Day Fiance?

Ben Rathbun was introduced to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers during Season 5

Described as a 52-year-old divorcee with four kids from Michigan, Ben met and fell in love with a woman nearly half his age, Mahogany Roca.

Ben and Mahogany became known as one of the more controversial couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise due to their age difference and peculiar relationship.

Many viewers felt that Mahogany was catfishing Ben, and some even speculated that she didn’t even exist.

Mahogany, a 22-year-old from Peru, lied about her age, telling Ben she was 24, and initially refused to do video calls with him, although she gladly accepted his money.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When Ben flew from the U.S. to Peru, Mahogany stirred up even more controversy when she no-showed him at the airport. Ben continued to question Mahogany’s authenticity, but eventually, the duo got engaged.

It also looks as though they may have become husband and wife. Mahogany recently revealed she is married, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Mahogany took a bit of a hiatus from social media but recently returned. She once shared more content with Ben included, but he hasn’t appeared in any posts as of late. However, Ben has been radio silent online.

What is 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Ben Rathbun up to these days?

So, what has Ben been up to since his time on reality TV? Here’s what we know.

Although Ben’s Instagram account is private, he remains active on other platforms. His Cameo page shows that he’s “highly responsive” to his fans’ requests for personalized videos.

Ben’s Cameo bio reads, “Season 5 cast member of Before the Ninety Days: Ninety Day Fiance. The journey for love is always complex, but my story was more bananas than most. I still believe, however, that LOVE ALWAYS WINS!”

Customers will have to shell out $24 for a personalized video from Ben, $87 for a live video call, or $60 for a business video. Of his 96 ratings on Cameo, Ben has earned an impressive average of 4.98 stars out of 5.

Ben runs his online fitness company, Starting Today Fitness

In addition to his work on Cameo, Ben’s website for his fitness business is still active. StartingTodayFitness.com is where Ben “promote[s] healthy living, his faith, and a disposition of acceptance.”

On his website, Ben notes that “national attention can wear on one’s mental health.” Ben employs “non-judgmental kindness” in his approach to fitness.

Ben appears on his fitness website. Pic credit: StartingTodayFitness.com

Customers are offered personalized guides and journals, monthly assessments, guaranteed results, personalized videos with encouraging messages, and daily affirmations. Ben’s program costs $4.99 for the first month and $9.99 for each subsequent month.

While it appears that his fitness business is still up and running, Ben’s whereabouts are still questionable. He was spotted spending time with Mahogany, who still lives in Peru, as recently as January 2023. In one photo, Ben’s arms appeared, showing that he was sporting a gold band on his left ring finger, seemingly implying that he and Mahogany had wed.

However, it’s unclear whether Ben moved to Peru to live with Mahogany or if he’s splitting his time between South America and the U.S.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.