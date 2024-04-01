What is Below Deck Seine? That’s the question on Below Deck fans’ minds after Captain Sandy Yawn popped up in a new promo today.

The Below Deck franchise not only continues to be a mega-hit but keeps spawning spin-off shows.

Although Below Deck Adventure wasn’t renewed for a second season, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, speculation has mounted that a new spin-off is in the works.

The rumor only heightened today, thanks to a Below Deck Seine teaser.

Captain Sandy has been at the helm of Below Deck Med since Season 2, but could she be ready for a new challenge?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

What is Below Deck Seine?

Bravo released a new promo this morning titled Below Deck Seine featuring Captain Sandy and surfer Carissa Moore. While it may seem like a new Below Deck show, we are here to tell you that it’s not.

In fact, Below Deck Seine serves two different purposes. One is an April Fool’s joke on fans thinking a new show will soon hit Bravo airwaves.

The second purpose was to do a crossover for the Paris Olympics, which will be covered by Bravo and other NBC Universal networks this summer.

Carissa can be seen in the footage promoting the Olympics before Captain Sandy interrupts her with a question.

“Sorry to interrupt. Big fan, by the way! Team USA all the way. Do you know where I could park this super yacht around here?” the captain jokes before replying, “Uh, the Mediterranean?”

It’s a play on the hit-yachting show, which was entertaining. Below Deck fans should expect more of these fun promos before the Paris Olympics begins in August.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.