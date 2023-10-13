Below Deck Karma House Rules has been trending with a little bit of confusion for fans about what it means.

This week, Bravo shared a new promo reading, Below Deck Karma House Rules, to prepare people for a crossover show.

However, it’s not a Below Deck show or even a new show for the network.

In fact, the show has been around for a couple of seasons but just added Below Deck into the mix for the upcoming season.

There are several Below Deck stars appearing on the show that takes them off the water and onto the land.

Let’s take a look at the meaning of Below Deck Karma House Rules.

What is Below Deck Karma House Rules?

The new Below Deck Karma House Rules promo is nothing more than a marketing name for Winter House Season 3, which premieres on Tuesday, October 24 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Winter House was a spin-off of Summer House that resulted in a crossover with some Southern Charm stars. Season 2 introduced new cast members not from the Bravo universe. Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval made guest appearances.

For Season 3 of Winter House, Bravo completely switched things up, adding even more stars from the network, including Below Deck and Family Karma.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alex Propson, Below Deck Med’s Malia White, and Katie Flood joined the cast.

When the trailer dropped, it was revealed that Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott, Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber, and Captain Sandy Yawn will be making guest appearances on Winter House.

This week, Bravo gave Below Deck fans a little tease at the show that will see Captain Sandy, Katie, Alex, Malia, Rhylee, and Aesha in a whole new light.

First look at Winter House Season 3 in pictures

Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, and Danielle Olivera from Summer House, Vanderoump Rules star Tom Schwartz, Kory Keefer of Winter House, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel, Family Karma’s Brian Benni and Casey Craig round out the Winter House Season 3 cast.

The Daily Dish shared a preview of the good times going down in Winter House in an Instagram Post featuring three different pictures.

One of the photos is a western theme that reveals Rhylee and Aesha are on hand for the event. The second shot shows Winter House alum Jason Cameron hanging with Tom and Kyle.

A patriotic-themed ski day is the final image in the IG post. It also shows Captain Sandy and her now-fiancee, Leah Shafer, joining in for the ski festivities.

Below Deck Karma House Rules is a Bravo crossover event going down on Winter House Season 3.

Will you be watching Winter House?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Winter House Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, October 24 at 9/8c on Bravo.