What has Chris Harrison been up to since leaving the franchise?

For years, Chris Harrison was the long-time host for the Bachelor franchise and was the face of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise.

However, after speaking his mind and sticking up for Matt James’ contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell, he received a great deal of backlash.

The main person who called Chris out was Rachel Lindsay, a former Bachelorette and the first Black leading woman for the franchise.

During the controversial interview with Rachel, she questioned Chris after he said he felt bad for all the heat Rachael was taking from her racially insensitive past.

Although, at that time, Chris said he would return as the host of the franchise because he didn’t feel like one mistake should ruin his career as the host of the shows. He did not get his wish.

Chris was let go as the host of all three shows, but what is he doing now?

Chris Harrison’s life since June 2021

Chris Harrison was known as the face and voice of the Bachelor franchise from the first season of The Bachelor in March of 2002 until he stepped down/was forced down in June of 2021.

Since then, Chris has been focusing on his personal life, and after leaving the franchise, he moved from Los Angeles to his home state of Texas.

He also got rid of his Instagram account at that time; however, he has reactivated it, and his first post announced his engagement to his fiance, Lauren Zima, back in October of 2021.

Along with his fiance, Chris has been showcasing photos of his two children that he had with his ex-wife on his Instagram account.

Chris also relayed that he is still in touch with, and good friends with, quite a few Bachelor Nation alums, including Tyler Cameron, Wells Adams, Ben Higgins, and Andrew Firestone, to name a few.

Since his hosting days with the Bachelor franchise, Chris has not accepted any other jobs as a host and is happy spending time with his family these days.

The Bachelor franchise since Chris Harrison left

After Chris left as the host for the three franchise shows, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe were named as co-hosts for the next two seasons of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston and Michelle Young.

After that, Jesse Palmer was brought on to host Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and followed up as the host for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette and the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.